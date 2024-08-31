West Ham XI vs Man City: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for Premier League game today

West Ham look set to make changes to their starting lineup for today’s tough test against Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Hammers beat Bournemouth late in the Carabao Cup second round on Wednesday night, following up on their first top-flight win of the season against Crystal Palace, which came after a frustrating loss to Aston Villa on opening day.

New boss Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Aaron Cresswell suffered a hamstring injury in the 1-0, Jarrod Bowen-inspired win over the Cherries and the defender is duly expected to miss out this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could get the nod at right-back, although Konstantinos Mavropanos looks likely to start alongside Max Kilman in place of Jean-Clair Todibo.

Key midfielder Edson Alvarez may be eased back into proceedings as he builds up his fitness following a hamstring injury suffered at the Copa America with Mexico.

"Edson has been out for three months so it's not easy for him,” said the Irons boss.

“It was his first match in the lineup and he showed big energy. He's going to need time to adapt and recover his best fitness and he's going to do that step by step."

Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler, a deadline day loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain, did not join in time to be registered for the weekend.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Injured: Cresswell

Unavailable: Soler

Time and date: 5.30pm BST on Saturday August 31, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports