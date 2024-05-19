West Ham XI vs Man City: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League final day

West Ham are without Jarrod Bowen as David Moyes names his final starting line-up, for today’s Premier League trip to Manchester City.

Bowen is absent from the squad amid reports the forward has been struck down by illness.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW MANCHESTER CITY VS WEST HAM LIVE!

Moyes is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the campaign after four-and-a-half years in charge.

He received a home send-off following last week’s victory over Luton but now heads to the Etihad with the task of halting Man City’s charge towards an unprecedented fourth-straight league title.

The Scot did not give an update on the fitness of centre-backs Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos during his pre-match press conference on Friday, but the latter starts.

Ogbonna is on the bench, hoping to make his 250th appearance for the club and potentially his last, given his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

Aaron Cresswell, Divin Mubama and Ben Johnson are all in the same boat, with their futures yet to be resolved.

Kalvin Phillips would be ineligible to face his parent club but is sidelined in any case with a calf injury.

Confirmed team news

Man City XI: Ortega, Walker, Gvardiol, Dias, Akanji, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Doku, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Stones, Ake, Kovacic, Grealish, Alvarez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

West Ham XI: Areola, Zouma, Mavropanos, Cresswell, Coufal, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Emerson Palmieri, Kudus, Antonio, Lucas Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Ogbonna, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

Doubts: Aguerd, Mavropanos

Injured/ineligible: Phillips

Time and date: 4pm BST on Sunday 19 May, 2024

Venue: Etihad Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports