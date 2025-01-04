West Ham XI vs Man City: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League game today

Jarrod Bowen is sidelined as West Ham face a trip to battle Manchester City in the Premier League today.

The England international was forced off in the second half as the Hammers lost 5-0 to Liverpool on Sunday and it has since been confirmed that captain Bowen suffered a fractured foot.

“Unfortunately for us it is not going to be a few days,” said manager Julen Lopetegui on Thursday.

“He was able to play 30 minutes with his injury but now he has to rest and recover. Let’s see, but it is not good news for us.”

It is the latest huge blow for Lopetegui, who has struggled to convince during the first half of the season.

Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski did not play against Liverpool due to the head injury he suffered during the win over Southampton on Boxing Day, with Alphonse Areola deputising.

Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez, however, will return from their one-match suspensions.

Michail Antonio has been released from hospital following the road traffic accident he was involved in last month and continues to recover from the surgery he underwent on a lower limb fracture.

Sidelined: West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen fractured his foot against Liverpool (James Manning/PA Wire)

Predicted West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Kilman, Wan-Bissaka; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Kudus, Soucek, Paqueta; Fulkrug

Injured: Antonio, Bowen

Doubt: Fabianski

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday January 4, 2025

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester