West Ham XI vs Luton: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

West Ham have Lucas Paqueta available for David Moyes’ final home game in charge against Luton.

The Hammers welcome the Hatters to the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon, with their hopes of European qualification for a fourth successive campaign effectively over following last weekend’s damaging 5-0 defeat by London rivals Chelsea.

Moyes was without both Nayef Aguerd and Konstantinos Mavropanos for that game and confirmed during his pre-match press conference on Friday that neither player had recovered in time to face Luton.

Instead, veteran Angelo Ogbonna - who is out of contract at the end of the season - will again partner Kurt Zouma at the back.

In better news, Paqueta is available despite limping off late on at Stamford Bridge.

Kalvin Phillips has, however, played the last game of his loan spell, with a calf injury ruling him out of contention. Even if fit, the midfielder would be ineligible to face parent club Manchester City on next weekend’s final day.

West Ham starting XI (4-2-3-1): Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday May 11, 2024

Venue: London Stadium