West Ham XI vs Liverpool: Bowen in- Starting lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League

Jarrod Bowen returns to the West Ham squad for their clash with Liverpool today.

Bowen has 20 Premier League goal contributions this season and needs a strong end to the season to make England’s Euro 2024 squad, but he missed their last two games with a back injury.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW WEST HAM VS LIVERPOOL LIVE!

Nayef Aguerd will miss the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side due to a foot injury, however, while Konstantinos Mavropanos faces a race to be fit.

“Jarrod Bowen is back training, so there’s a good chance that Jarrod will be available”, David Moyes said on Friday.

“We’ll still need to monitor him right up [to the game] just to see how he is, but hopefully Jarrod is back and fit.

“We’ve got a couple of issues with the centre-halves. Nayef won’t be available. He’s not ready yet.

“Dinos [Mavropanos] has got a chance, so we’ll need to see how Dinos is. But obviously it’s a quick turnaround regarding the start of the game early in the morning. Hopefully they’ll be fine.”

Starting West Ham XI (4-2-3-1): Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Ward-Prowse, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama.

Time and date: 12:30pm BST, Saturday April 27, 2024

Venue: London Stadium

TV channel: TNT Sports