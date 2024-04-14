West Ham XI vs Fulham: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and Jarrod Bowen injury latest

West Ham are likely to be without Jarrod Bowen for today’s Premier League clash with Fulham.

The Hammers put in a considerable shift in Germany, only to concede twice late on as Bayer Leverkusen seized control of the quarter-final tie.

Moyes’s men now face a familiar quick turnaround ahead of what is another crucial game in the Premier League’s race for Europe.

Bowen is not expected to return in time having missed the trip to Leverkusen with a back injury, while Kalvin Phillips is also a doubt after suffering a hamstring injury in training on Tuesday.

Alphonse Areola was also missing in midweek with a groin issue, meaning Lukasz Fabianski will likely continue in goal.

Moyes will, however, welcome Edson Alvarez back after his European suspension, while Lucas Paqueta and Emerson both seem certain to start given they will be banned for Thursday’s return against Leverkusen.

Moyes will also check on the fitness of centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos after he picked up an issue late on in Germany.

Predicted West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Ings, Paqueta

Injured: Bowen, Areola

Doubts: Phillips, Mavropanos

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday April 14, 2024

Venue: London Stadium