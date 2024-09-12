West Ham XI vs Fulham: Fullkrug injury latest, predicted lineup and confirmed team news for Premier League

West Ham may be without star striker Niclas Fullkrug for Saturday’s trip to Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

Manager Julen Lopetegui is yet to make a final decision on the striker’s availability, but the German is struggling with an Achilles injury sustained on international duty.

“We're trying to evaluate everything, physically and mentally,“ the Hammers boss said on Thursday. “Both things are important. We'll know more later today.

“He has a bit of a problem, which is a pity, but we'll see later today. I think tomorrow we'll take the final decision about him.”

At the other end of the field, there is positive news with first-choice keeper Alphonse Areola fully recovered from the injury that forced him off in the 3-1 home loss to Man City on August 31.

Elsewhere, defender Jean-Clair Todibo could make his first start for the club in the London derby, with Konstantinos Mavropanos potentially making way.

Otherwise, it is likely to be the same team that put up a great fight against the champions, with Guido Rodgriguez and Edson Alvarez set to continue their South American pairing in the midfield, and Michail Antonio leading the line once more.

The Irons have had a mixed start to the Premier League season with two home losses and a win at Crystal Palace, albeit their overall performances have been quite impressive under new manager Lopetegui, particularly after a summer of squad turnover.

They will be hoping to repeat their success at Selhust Park when they travel west to face Marco Silva’s Cottagers in their second London derby of the campaign.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Wan Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Rodriguez, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Doubts: Fullkrug

Injured: Cresswell

Time and date: 3pm BST on Saturday, September 14, 2024

Venue: Craven Cottage