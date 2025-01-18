West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Premier League today

Graham Potter will hope to make it back-to-back league wins as new West Ham boss (Getty Images)

West Ham do not have Crysencio Summerville avaialble for today’s Premier League London derby against Crystal Palace.

The Dutch winger missed Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Fulham as new manager Graham Potter tasted victory in his first home game in charge of the club.

Former Leeds star Summerville pulled up during the FA Cup third round defeat by Aston Villa last week with a hamstring issue and he remains out.

Centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo hasn’t featured since being forced off during the 4-1 loss at Manchester City earlier this month and misses this game too. Goalkeeper Alphonse Areola is named on the bench.

Hammers skipper Jarrod Bowen is making good progress on his return from a broken foot but this match comes too soon.

Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio are both facing an extended period out of action, leaving Potter very light on forward options.

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Cresswell, Emerson, Rodríguez, Alvarez, Soucek, Kudus, Paqueta

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Soler, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford

Time and date: 3pm GMT on Saturday January 18, 2025

Venue: London Stadium