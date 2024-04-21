West Ham XI vs Crystal Palace: Starting lineup, confirmed team news and Jarrod Bowen injury latest

Jarrod Bowen misses out for West Ham at Crystal Palace.

Bowen missed two matches earlier this month with a back problem but recovered in time to play in Thursday night’s Europa League quarter-final exit against Bayer Leverkusen.

West Ham have made three changes from their draw with Bayer Leverkusen.

Lucas Paqueta returns from suspension in place of Bowen, while Angelo Ogbonna replaces the injured Nayef Aguerd at centre-back.

Emerson Palmieri comes in at left-back for Aaron Cresswell.

Kalvin Phillips is fit enough for a place on the bench.

George Earthy, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Alphonse Areola remain out.

Confirmed West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus; Antonio

Subs: Areola, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama, Orford

Time and date: 3pm BST on Sunday 21st April, 2024

Venue: Selhurst Park

TV channel and live stream: Not available in the UK