West Ham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest

West Ham could have Konstantinos Mavropanos back from injury when they travel to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mavropanos has missed the Hammers’s last three matches after limping off during last month’s damaging defeat to Fulham.

The Greek defender’s absence has coincided with an injury to Nayef Aguerd, meaning David Moyes has been left with Kurt Zouma and veteran Angelo Ogbonna as his only two fit centre-backs in recent weeks.

Aguerd suffered an ankle injury in the second leg of the Europa League quarter-final defeat to Bayer Leverkusen and Moyes confirmed that the Moroccan will not be fit to face Chelsea, but was more positive on Mavropanos’s chances.

“Dinos is making some progress, Aguerd isn’t available,” the Scot said.

Asked about any further injury problems, Moyes added: “I don’t think we’re too bad at the moment, I think we’re okay.”

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

Doubts: Mavropanos

Injured: Aguerd, Earthy

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday, May 5, 2024

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports