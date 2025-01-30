West Ham XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup and injury latest for Premier League

Jarrod Bowen is closing on a return from injury (ES Composite)

West Ham hope to welcome both Jarrod Bowen and Konstantinos Mavropanos back for Monday’s Premier League clash with Chelsea.

Hammers captain Bowen has made a remarkable recovery from a foot injury to potentially feature at Stamford Bridge, having initially been ruled out until late February.

Bowen was assessed before West Ham’s draw with Aston Villa, in which he did not feature, but is in line for minutes on Monday.

Defender Mavropanos also missed last weekend’s outing but is also in contention for at least a place on the bench.

It’s less positive news about Crysencio Summerville, whose hamstring injury to proving more severe than expected. Lucas Paqueta has a slight knock.

Michail Antonio and Niclas Fullkrug, however, are both injured and defender Jean-Clair Todibo is expected to miss out too with a muscle injury.

Jarrod Bowen is thought to be close to a return from injury for West Ham (AFP via Getty Images)

West Ham predicted XI: Areola; Coufal, Kilman, Cresswell; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Alvarez, Emerson; Kudus, Soler; Paqueta

Doubts: Bowen

Injured: Summerville, Antonio, Fullkrug, Todibo

Time and date: 8pm GMT on Monday 3 February 2025

Venue: Stamford Bridge

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports