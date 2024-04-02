West Ham vs Tottenham: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

West Ham and Tottenham will book look to put pressure on those above them when they meet in a London derby tonight.

The Hammers can go to within a point of Manchester United, who play Chelsea on Thursday, if they can bounce back from the hammer blow of losing to Newcastle last time out.

That controversial defeat made it three games without a win in the Premier League but West Ham are far from the only inconsistent side fighting for a place in next year’s Europa League.

Spurs were on the right side of a comeback on the weekend as they edged Luton at home.

Ange Postecoglou is out to end Tottenham’s poor recent run at London Stadium and a win could see them leapfrog Aston Villa ahead of their rivals’ trip to Manchester City.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Tottenham is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off tonight, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The match will take place at London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Tottenham

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our reporters Malik Ouzia and Dan Kilpatrick at the ground.

West Ham vs Tottenham team news

Edson Alvarez remains suspended for West Ham so David Moyes is unlikely to make many changes despite the loss on Tyneside.

Alphonse Areola misses out after being forced off during that game and Lukasz Fabianski will deputise. Nayef Aguerd is a doubt.

Postecoglou has confirmed no fresh injury worries for Spurs. Manor Solomon, Ryan Sessegnon and Fraser Forster remain out.

Micky van de Ven was on the bench for the Luton win after a recent lay-off and he may return in place of Radu Dragusin. Brennan Johnson and Richarlison are also competing to be elevated from the bench.

West Ham vs Tottenham prediction

Both clubs are looking good in front of goal but creaky at the back. Expect them to cancel each other out, with both likely satisfied to take a point.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Spurs have not won at London Stadium since 2019, with their last eight meetings overall split evenly at three wins apiece and two draws.

West Ham wins: 67

Tottenham wins: 101

Draws: 54

West Ham vs Tottenham match odds

West Ham: 21/10

Tottenham: 11/10

Draw: 31/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).