West Ham vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Man City - LIVE!

Manchester City attempt to go into the international break with a perfect start to the Premier League season as they travel to face West Ham this evening. Pep Guardiola’s side have eased past Chelsea and Ipswich to begin their latest title defence, with Erling Haaland already having four goals to his name.

It was a fairly quiet transfer window for City, but they remain the side to beat in the Premier League. Arsenal, their most likely rivals in the title race, dropped points to Brighton earlier this afternoon, leaving City in pole position to sit top of the pile during the upcoming international break.

They must beat West Ham to do so, with Julen Lopetegui’s side looking for their first home points of the season after defeat to Aston Villa on the opening day. A victory away at Crystal Palace got them up and running last weekend, with hopes high after a window in which the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Crysencio Summerville arrived. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Dom Smith at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 5:30pm BST | London Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

West Ham team news: Soler not available

Man City team news: Gundogan could start

Standard Sport prediction

Stage is set!

15:51 , Matt Verri

Just over 20 minutes until we get all the team news from east London...

15:44 , Matt Verri

It’s so difficult to look past City, who have swept away all before them for almost the entirety of the calendar year.

West Ham look well-placed for a strong season, but it would be a big shock if this proved to be a successful evening for them.

Man City to win 3-1.

Man City team news

15:36 , Matt Verri

Manchester City could hand a second full debut to Ilkay Gundogan for today’s Premier League trip to West Ham.

Having completed a surprise return from Barcelona after only one season away, the 33-year-old midfielder played just over 20 minutes off the bench in his second City bow as newly-promoted Ipswich were thumped 4-1 last weekend and could get the nod from the off on Saturday evening.

Phil Foden is set to miss out again after being ruled out of the Ipswich drubbing through illness.

Jack Grealish, back in the England squad this week, will be pushing to be included after missing the starting XI for the first two games of the season, with Savinho and Jeremy Doku involved.

Midfielders Rodri and Mateo Kovacic are both now back in training after injury, but Oscar Bobb is not expected to return before December after having surgery on a fractured leg.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol, Silva, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Savinho, Haaland, Doku

(AP)

West Ham team news

15:27 , Matt Verri

West Ham look set to make changes to their starting lineup for today’s tough test.

New boss Julen Lopetegui has confirmed that Aaron Cresswell suffered a hamstring injury in midweek and the defender is duly expected to miss out this evening.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka could get the nod at right-back, although Konstantinos Mavropanos looks likely to start alongside Max Kilman in place of Jean-Clair Todibo.

Key midfielder Edson Alvarez may be eased back into proceedings as he builds up his fitness following a hamstring injury suffered at the Copa America with Mexico.

Spanish midfielder Carlos Soler, a deadline day loan signing from Paris Saint-Germain, did not join in time to be registered for the weekend.

Predicted West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Bowen, Paqueta, Kudus; Antonio

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch West Ham vs Man City

15:22 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Today’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST ahead of a 5.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here, with analysis from reporter Dom Smith at the London Stadium.

Good afternoon!

15:16 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Manchester City!

Pep Guardiola’s side have two wins from two at the start of the campaign, and they’re back in London for their final match before the international break.

Can West Ham pull off a major shock? Confidence will be high, after two wins already this week.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5:30pm BST from the London Stadium.