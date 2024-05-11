West Ham vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

West Ham host Luton in what could be an emotional afternoon in the Premier League today.

For the Hammers, David Moyes will take charge of his final home game after an illustrious second spell at the club which has stretched to nearly five years, featured a European trophy and multiple top-seven finishes.

One more will prove beyond West Ham for now but a win on Saturday will likely seal their spot inside the top half for a third year in the last four.

For the Hatters, a defeat would all-but spell the end of their Premier League survival hopes.

Luton sit three points off Nottingham Forest, who play Chelsea in the evening kick-off, and know their worse goal difference means they have to close that gap before the final day to have any chance of pulling off an unlikely late escape act.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Luton is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off today on Saturday May 11, 2024.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

West Ham beat Luton early in the campaign (Getty Images)

Where to watch West Ham vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will not be televised live as it lands during the 3pm Saturday blackout.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights from 5.15pm, with Match of the Day broadcasting on BBC Two at 10pm.

West Ham vs Luton team news

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Subs: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Alvarez, Earthy, Casey, Mubama

Luton XI: Kaminski, Burke, Mengi, Osho, Onyedinma, Sambi Lokonga, Barkley, Doughty, Morris, Chong, Adebayo

Subs: Ogbene, Berry, Woodrow, Mpanzu, Clark, Krul, Hashioka, Townsend, Johnson

West Ham vs Luton prediction

Moyes will hope his West Ham side can kick back into gear for his London Stadium farewell and they will face a very creaky Luton defence.

However, the Hammers have been struggling themselves of late and the do-or-die nature of the away side’s situation must be considered. It’s tough to call, but there should be goals.

West Ham to win, 3-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

These teams hadn’t met in almost 30 years when the Hammers won 2-1 at Kenilworth Road in September.

West Ham wins: 34

Luton wins: 32

Draws: 25

West Ham vs Luton match odds

West Ham to win: 4/6

Luton to win: 13/5

Draw: 23/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).