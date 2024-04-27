West Ham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, team news, live stream h2h results, odds today

West Ham take on a Liverpool needing a swift and strong respond in east London this afternoon.

The Hammers were miserable themselves in defeat to Crystal Palace last time out to hand their hopes of qualifying for Europe next season a big blow.

Liverpool in midweek lost Jurgen Klopp’s final Merseyside derby to all but end their Premier League title ambitions, which any further dropped points at the London Stadium will surely fully extinguish.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off today, Saturday April 27, 2024.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports, with coverage beginning at 11.30am.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

West Ham has suggested that Jarrod Bowen will be back after his recent injury absence, while Nayef Aguerd is out Konstantinos Mavropanos will require a late fitness check.

It will be interesting to see what Klopp does in reaction to Wednesday with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez again not at the races.

Cody Gakpo could come in after returning to training following the birth of his child, but Diogo Jota remains unavailable.

At the back, Trent Alexander-Arnold has played three games in quick succession having only recently returned from injury so could be replaced. Ibrahima Konate has struggled of late and knows his place is under threat at centre-back.

Darwin Nunez has struggled for Liverpool of late (Action Images via Reuters)

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction

Liverpool need to pick themselves up and get a result to keep any faint hope of a title win alive. Klopp will have his players in no doubt over what’s at stake, despite the disappointment of midweek.

West Ham were dead on their feet from the off against Crystal Palace and, with David Moyes potentially heading out, you fear for a repeat performance lacking in drive.

Liverpool to win, 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Moyes has only beaten Klopp once in their 13 meetings, a 3-2 win to the Hammers in 2021 at London Stadium.

West Ham wins: 29

Draws: 37

Liverpool wins: 83

West Ham vs Liverpool match odds

West Ham: 2/1

Draw: 11/4

Liverpool: 4/9

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).