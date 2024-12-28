West Ham vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Liverpool can move nine points clear at the top of the Premier League with victory at West Ham on Sunday.

A come-from-behind victory over Leicester, along with Chelsea’s defeat to Fulham, opened up a seven-point lead, before Arsenal’s win over Ipswich took them up into second and six points off the Reds, who also hold a game in hand.

It’s been a stunning first half of the season for Arne Slot and Liverpool, and face a West Ham side who have toiled for much of the opening months of the campaign, though boast two wins and two draws from their last four.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Sunday, December 29, 2024.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Dom Smith at the ground.

West Ham vs Liverpool team news

It's a case of as you were for Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring) out but all others are available. Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz were on the bench against Leicester, and could come in for Darwin Nunez and the impressive Cody Gakpo.

West Ham will be without Lukasz Fabianski, who suffered a serious-looking injury against Southampton so Alphonse Areola will come in. Max Kilman and Carlos Soler are doubts after also coming off during the win. Lucas Paqueta is available again after suspension.

West Ham vs Liverpool prediction

West Ham have significantly improved of late but will do well to take anything off this rampant Liverpool side.

It's just one win in 18 for the Hammers in this fixture, across all competitions, and their injury issues in defence will surely be targeted by the likes of player of the season Mohamed Salah.

West Ham 0-3 Liverpool

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 29

Draws: 38

Liverpool wins: 84

West Ham vs Liverpool match odds

West Ham: 11/2

Draw: 16/5

Liverpool: 1/3

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).