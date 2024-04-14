West Ham vs Fulham: Prediction, team news, kick-off time, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

West Ham entertain Fulham later today as they look to keep up with Manchester United and Newcastle in the battle for European qualification.

David Moyes’ side succumbed to a late defeat at high-flying Bayer Leverkusen in their Europa League tie on Thursday. The Hammers will hope to regain momentum against Fulham, ahead of their return leg with the German leaders.

West Ham are aiming for just their second consecutive league win since December. They currently occupy seventh, the final guaranteed European spot, but have played a game more than eighth-placed Newcastle.

Fulham sit comfortably in mid-table. They are in 13th, nine points above Crystal Palace, who are only one place below. The west Londoners need just five points to secure Premier League safety for a second time in a row.

Marco Silva’s men were in contention for a European Conference League berth before picking up just one point in their last three games.

The previous meeting between the two teams came in December with the Cottagers leaving 5-0 winners.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Fulham is scheduled for a 2.00pm BST kick-off later today on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

The match will take place at the London Stadium.

Where to watch West Ham vs Fulham

TV channel: In the UK, the game won’t be televised live with Sky Sports opting to broadcast Liverpool vs Crystal Palace instead.

Free highlights: The Sky Sports app and YouTube channel will show highlights shortly after the game with Match of the Day 2 broadcasting on BBC One at 10:30pm.

West Ham vs Fulham team news

Konstantinos Mavropanos is set to miss out after being forced off late on in Thursday’s defeat to Leverkusen. Moyes said: “Dinos [Mavropanos] came off with a little bit of an injury and it sort of affected us a little bit with that.”

Jarrod Bowen remains a doubt after being forced off last weekend against Wolves. He was ruled out of West Ham’s trip to Leverkusen, with Moyes confirming “We can't give any dates of when he might be back, unfortunately.”

Story continues

First-choice goalkeeper Alphonse Areola won’t make an appearance against his former side as he continue to struggle with a groin injury. Kalvin Phillips has been ruled out for around two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Meanwhile, Marco Silva has a fully fit squad to choose from despite a recent scare for Armando Broja.

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

Both sides have only won one of their last five Premier League fixtures and a stalemate looks likely.

1-1 draw,

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 51

Draws: 24

Fulham wins: 33

West Ham vs Fulham match odds

West Ham win 7/5

Draw 5/2

Fulham win 15/8

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).