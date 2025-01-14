West Ham vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

West Ham in need of win to lift the mood (ES Composite)

West Ham look to get Graham Potter off to a successful start on home soil as they welcome Fulham to east London in the Premier League tonight.

The Hammers were knocked out of the FA Cup at the third round stage following a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa on Friday night, despite taking the lead.

Potter was only appointed as Julen Lopetegui’s successor on Thursday, so quite how much can be taken from that particular game remains to be seen.

Fulham, on the other hand, recovered from their frustrating 2-2 draw with Ipswich last weekend by thrashing Watford 4-1 in the cup on Thursday night.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Fulham is scheduled for a 7.30pm GMT kick-off time tonight, Tuesday January 14, 2025.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Fulham

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 4.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

West Ham vs Fulham team news

West Ham are already without Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio and saw their lack of firepower worsened on Friday night.

Niclas Fullkrug came off injured with what appeared to be a hamstring issue, while Crysencio Summerville also “pulled up”.

Blow: Niclas Fullkrug was injured against Aston Villa (Getty Images)

Jean-Clair Todibo missed the game after suffering an injury against Manchester City earlier this month, while Lukasz Fabianski could return after going through concussion protocols.

Fulham will assess Rodrigo Muniz after he came off at half-time against Watford but hope to welcome back Sander Berge. Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete will not make the game.

West Ham vs Fulham prediction

Fulham will fancy their chances against a West Ham side still so early into Potter’s tenure.

Fulham to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 51

Draws: 25

Fulham wins: 34

West Ham vs Fulham latest odds

West Ham to win: 7/5

Draw: 12/5

Fulham FC to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.