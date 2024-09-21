West Ham vs Chelsea: Premier League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

West Ham and Chelsea today meet in a Premier League London derby,

The Hammers, albeit after only a small sample size, are unbeaten against their capital counterparts this season.

Julen Lopetegui’s side beat Crystal Palace 2-0 last month before snatching a late 1-1 draw at Fulham last time out. It has not been the most searing of starts from this new-look Irons outfit, however.

While the Spaniard was pleased with his team’s fighting spirit at Craven Cottage, he has conceded that there are improvements to be made.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have started life under Enzo Maresca reasonably strongly.

Despite so much chaos off the pitch, the Blues are unbeaten since their loss to Manchester City on the opening weekend and head into this derby off the back of a 1-0 win at Bournemouth.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Chelsea is scheduled for a 12.30pm BST kick-off time today on Saturday 21 September, 2024.

The London Stadium will host.

Where to watch West Ham vs Chelsea

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

West Ham vs Chelsea team news

Lopetegui is confident that West Ham defender Emerson Palmieri has avoided a significant injury ahead of the visit of his former club Chelsea this weekend.

Italian international Emerson was forced off in the second half at Craven Cottage and will require assessment for the meeting with the Blues on Saturday.

Niclas Fullkrug also missed the Fulham draw after sustaining a knock to his calf while playing for Germany over the international break.

“The news is that we're trying to recover all the players, but we need to wait until tomorrow to know more,” said Lopetegui at Thursday’s pre-match press conference.

“Emerson didn't pick up a big knock [against Fulham], but we have to review everything before we know for sure. Let's see tomorrow.”

Chelsea will be without Reece James for the game, although they have been handed a boost of late. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez, Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia have all returned to training, adding to Maresca’s options rather significantly.

Malo Gusto, however, will miss out.

Jadon Sancho impressed for Chelsea against Bournemouth (REUTERS)

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Both teams are still bedding in but Chelsea have shown a lot more thus far.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 44

Draws: 23

Chelsea wins: 55

