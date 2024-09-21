West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Jadon Sancho makes first start

West Ham United host Chelsea in Saturday’s early Premier League kick off with the aim of moving up the table after a middling start to the season.

The Hammers’ only win of the campaign came against Crystal Palace back in August and they drew 1-1 with Fulham last time out. Manager Julen Lopetegui is attempting to build a more progressive and attacking side and will have been impressed with their early performances despite results not exactly falling their way.

Today’s opponents are Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea. Currently eighth in the table, the Blues are running hot and cold with a 6-2 mauling of Wolves followed up by a 2-0 defeat at home to Man City. Three points today will likely take them into the top four but there are questions for Maresca to answer over his best starting line-up with Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson fighting to lead the line.

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Bowen, Paqueta, Sumerville; Kudus.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Ben Chilwell handed Chelsea lifeline as Enzo Maresca considers him for selection

11:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ben Chilwell has been handed a Chelsea lifeline after head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed he is under consideration for selection after returning to training with the first team.

The England defender appeared to have no future at Stamford Bridge in August when he was not included in the core group of 22 or 23 players the Italian considered to be his first-team squad, and was told he could leave.

However, he has been named amongst the club’s 25-man squad eligible to play in the Premier League, and ahead of Saturday’s trip to face West Ham Maresca said the situation had changed.

Ben Chilwell handed Chelsea lifeline as Enzo Maresca considers him for selection

Chelsea team news

11:27 , Chris Wilson

Enzo Maresca had made three changes to the side that snuck a 1-0 win against Bournemouth last week. In defence, Axel Disasi drops out for summer signing Tosin Adarabioyo, with Wesley Fofana moving to right-back.

Captiain Enzo Fernandez returns to midfield in place of Renato Veiga, while Pedro Neto drops out for fellow summer signing Jadon Sancho, who got the assist last week along with the man of the match award.

West Ham team news

11:22 , Chris Wilson

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has made just two changes to the side that drew to Fulham last weekend. Kudus moves into the striker position, with Michail Antonio replaced by Crysencio Summerville.

Tomas Soucek makes way for Lucas Paqueta as an attacking midfielder.

West Ham line-up

11:19 , Chris Wilson

West Ham XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson; Alvarez, Rodriguez; Bowen, Paqueta, Sumerville; Kudus.

Subs: Fabianski, Creswell, Soler, Coufal, Antonio, Ings, Todibo, Soucek, Irving.

Your Claret and Blue XI to take on Chelsea ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Jo1wkFyvcb — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 21, 2024

Line-ups

11:17 , Chris Wilson

Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Fofana, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Enzo; Madueke, Palmer, Sancho; Jackson.

Subs: Jorgensen, Badiashile, Disasi, Neto, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Felix, Nkunku.

Enzo Maresca urges his Chelsea players to ignore external noise

11:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Enzo Maresca told his Chelsea players to continue to shut out external noise after they secured a second Premier League win of the season with a 1-0 victory at Bournemouth last weekend.

The Blues remained in the headlines during the September international break after reports emerged of a rift between co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It is the latest off-field problem for Maresca to handle after he fielded various questions over the future of several players during a busy summer of transfer activity.

Enzo Maresca urges his Chelsea players to ignore external noise

