West Ham vs Chelsea LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham today host Chelsea in the Premier League’s early kick-off. It would be fair to say the Hammers are yet to have clicked under new manager Julen Lopetegui, winning only one of his opening four games in charge. Still, victory in a London derby the Irons have enjoyed some decent success in over the past few years would be some statement of intent as this new-look team beds in.

The Blues, meanwhile, have been solid enough since their defeat to Manchester City on the opening weekend. Despite so much off-field turbulence, Enzo Maresca has overseen a decent if unspectacular start. Slowly but surely, Chelsea look to be settling under their new coach.

Today’s London derby kicks off another busy weekend of action in the Premier League. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

West Ham vs Chelsea: Premier League prediction today

Both teams are still bedding in but Chelsea have shown a lot more thus far.

Chelsea to win, 2-1.

Chelsea will not have a recognised right-back for their Premier League clash against West Ham today.

Maresca had hoped to have Malo Gusto fit to make the trip, after the Frenchman missed the 1-0 victory over Bournemouth last weekend with a thigh injury, but confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he remains sidelined.

Club captain Reece James is also still out with a hamstring problem and Maresca revealed there is still no timeframe on his return.

“It's a bit delayed but the most important thing for him, for any injury, is that they come back when they are 100% fit,” Maresca said. “"Unfortunately we do not have an idea at the moment. In terms of injuries in the past, we always hope that we can find the right solution.”

Centre-back Axel Disasi started out of position at right-back during the win at Bournemouth, but struggled and was eventually replaced midway through the second-half.

Maresca could instead use Wesley Fofana there, or else redeploy midfielder Moises Caicedo at right-back.

West Ham team news vs Chelsea today

Both Emerson and Niclas Fullkrug are doubts for West Ham against Chelsea today.

Fullkrug, who joined the club from Borussia Dortmund this summer, missed the 1-1 draw with Fulham last weekend with an Achilles tendon injury sustained midway through the international break with Germany.

It is touch and go as to whether the striker is fit in time to face Chelsea. Emerson, meanwhile, was withdrawn just before the hour mark at Craven Cottage with an injury problem.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t a big knock for Emerson”, Hammers boss Julen Lopetegui said in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.

“It’s still Thursday and so 48 hours or so before the match, so there is still time where we need to review things. We will evaluate him again tomorrow [Friday] and see where we are.”

West Ham vs Chelsea: TV channel and live stream for Premier League today

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sport Ultimate. Coverage starts at 11am BST ahead of a 12.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

