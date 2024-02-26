West Ham vs Brentford LIVE! Premier League match stream and latest team news as Lucas Paqueta starts

West Ham vs Brentford LIVE!

The Hammers welcome the Bees for a cross-capital derby tonight as both teams look to end a difficult run of results. A victory will send David Moyes’ men back towards the European places while Thomas Frank will feel a lot better about Brentford’s Premier League survival hopes if they can continue an impeccable record in this fixture.

Lucas Paqueta will make his return for West Ham in a timely boost for a side winless in 2024, a run which has seen the spotlight placed on Moyes’ future and kicked them into mid-table. However, with Liverpool lifting the Carabao Cup, seventh place could well provide European football and the east Londoners are only three points off that berth.

Brentford, meanwhile, have not been helped by Everton’s points deduction boost today as the temperature rises in the battle to beat the drop. A particularly tough run of games has seen them win just once in their last five. Follow all the action from West Ham vs Brentford LIVE via Standard Sport’s match blog, featuring expert analysis from our reporter Malik Ouzia at the ground.

West Ham team news: Lucas Paqueta returns to the XI

Brentford team news: Neal Maupay back in three changes

The West Ham boss tells Sky Sport that Lucas Paqueta is a “huge player” to have back tonight, but admits he won’t get ahead of himself.

He says: “My concern is he’s just back from injury, how much can I expect from him? How long will I get out of him? And obviously that there’s no sign of re-injury.”

Thomas Frank explains regular switch to back three

“Yeah, at this moment in time.

“The problem was until we got Sergio Reguilon in, we were missing our two best full-backs and potentially our two best wingers.

“So that affected it a little bit, in terms of what I’d like to do. In general it’s about style of play and getting the best players on the pitch.”

Latest on David Moyes' future

David Moyes believes it will become clear whether the time is right to leave West Ham at the end of the season as he contemplates following Jurgen Klopp’s lead in walking away from his job this summer.

Moyes revealed on Friday that he has been offered a contract extension beyond his current deal, which is due to expire at the end of June.

However, the 60-year-old says he wants to wait to see how the rest of the season plays out before taking stock and making a decision over his future in the summer.

Malik Ouzia at London Stadium

David Moyes has just confirmed to Sky Sports that the decision to leave Nayef Aguerd out tonight is down to his form rather than any injury. It's been a really poor run for the Moroccan, who showed a lot of promise last season but really hasn't kicked on.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has not exactly been hammering down the door with his displays either but gets a chance tonight.

Head-to-head record

The Bees have won all five of their league meetings with the Hammers since their return to the top flight in 2021.

West Ham wins: 23

Brentford wins: 20

Draws: 11

West Ham vs Brentford | Countdown to kick-off

The warm-ups will begin any moment now so let’s hear from our man at the ground, Malik Ouzia, previewing tonight’s game.

Three changes for Brentford

Neal Maupay will look to pull off his usual antics when he partners Ivan Toney up front tonight.

Yoane Wissa drops to the bench while Vitaly Janelt is replaced in midfield by Mathias Jensen.

Keane Lewis-Potter lines up at right wing-back in an attacking change from Thomas Frank, he’s in for Mads Roerslev.

Lucas Paqueta back for West Ham

19:08 , Marc Mayo

The Brazilian star is straight into the starting line-up for West Ham, ending his run of seven games on the sidelines.

Out goes Michail Antonio as David Moyes makes three changes.

Konstantinos Mavropanos replaces Nayef Aguerd in defence while the suspended Kalvin Phillips makes way for Tomas Soucek.

How Brentford line up

Brentford XI: Flekken; Zanka, Ajer, Mee; Lewis-Potter, Jensen, Onyeka, Norgaard, Reguilon; Toney, Maupay

Subs: Strakosha, Wissa, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Collins, Janelt, Roerslev, Yarmoliuk, Damsgaard

How West Ham line up

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Bowen, Paqueta

Subs: Fabianski, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Ings, Johnson, Antonio, Mubama, Earthy, Scarles

Lucas Paqueta is in the house

18:42 , Marc Mayo

And West Ham winger Lucas Paqueta is in the hosts’ squad following his injury lay-off.

18:34 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Frank update on Brentford injuries

18:25 , Marc Mayo

Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo and Aaron Hickey were all discussed in Thomas Frank’s pre-match presser.

He said: “Nothing has changed from the Manchester City game, everyone from that game is available again, so that's good.

“There’s no big progress with [Kevin Schade and Aaron Hickey]. The only two that are definitely out for the season is Rico Henry and Josh Dasilva; Josh had a very successful surgery two days ago and he’s good.

“I don't have an exact timeframe on Schade, but Bryan is progressing and that's a shorter one, hopefully after the international break.

“Hickey’s setback is in relation to his hamstring.”

Will we see Lucas Paqueta tonight?

18:15 , Marc Mayo

“Lucas Paqueta’s back in training, he’s very close to returning and hopefully that will give us a huge boost,” Moyes confirmed.

“He’s certainly in contention [for Monday], but I’ll need to find out exactly where he is.”

West Ham vs Brentford | Countdown to kick-off

18:08 , Marc Mayo

The line-ups are set to be announced at 7pm.

West Ham vs Brentford prediction

18:00

Frank has had their number for some time though and Brentford are ready to back up some promising recent performances with a big result.

Brentford to win, 2-1.

How we think the away team will line up

17:54

Early Brentford team news

17:48

Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry, Kevin Schade, Bryan Mbeumo and Aaron Hickey will also miss out.

Mathias Jensen and Neal Maupay may be recalled to the XI having been benched for the defeat at Manchester City.

Our prediction for the Hammers' line-up

17:43

Early West Ham team news

17:40

Lucas Paqueta is back in contention in a major boost for West Ham, after almost two months out with a calf complaint.

Kalvin Phillips is suspended so Tomas Soucek should start while Moyes may choose to freshen up his preferred lineup after some lacklustre displays.

West Ham vs Brentford LIVE!

17:29 , Marc Mayo

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of Monday Night Football, as West Ham welcome Brentford to east London.

Kick-off comes at 8pm GMT from London Stadium, where we will have our reporter Malik Ouzia on hand for all the expert analysis, player ratings and more.

It promises to be a crucial match for both teams, with neither on great form and both at risk of being dragged away from the area of the table they had been aiming for.

Join us for all the build-up, team news, match action and reaction!