West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE! Europa League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen - LIVE!

West Ham must overturn a two-goal deficit if they are to knock out Bayer Leverkusen and reach the semi-finals of the Europa League. David Moyes’ side were beaten 2-0 in Germany a week ago, having held firm for 83 minutes, and now have a mountain to climb at the London Stadium.

Jarrod Bowen is pushing to make his return from injury tonight, in what would be a major boost for the Hammers but Lucas Paqueta and Emerson Palmieri are both out due to suspension. West Ham have won just one of their last six matches, and now face the most in-form side in Europe.

Leverkusen have enjoyed a stunning season, unbeaten in all 43 matches they have played, and on Sunday sealed their first Bundesliga title in the club’s 120-year history. Xabi Alonso’s side are eyeing a remarkable treble and will be confident of setting up a semi-final clash against either AC Milan or Roma. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the ground!

Bayer Leverkusen team news

17:50 , Matt Verri

Bayer Leverkusen will not have Adam Hlozek available, with Victor Boniface and Patrik Schick the two options to lead the line.

Jeremie Frimpong and Alejandro Grimaldo were rested over the weekend and can be expected to come back into the side.

West Ham team news

17:44 , Matt Verri

West Ham hope to welcome back Jarrod Bowen for tonight’s clash.

The England forward has not featured since limping off in the 2-1 victory at Wolves earlier this month but returned to training on Wednesday and manager David Moyes said he will make a late decision on his fitness.

West Ham will be without both Emerson and Lucas Paqueta because of suspension after the pair each picked up their third yellow cards of the campaign during last week’s first leg in Germany.

Konstantinos Mavropanos is also set to miss out through injury after limping off late in Sunday’s 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

Predicted West Ham XI (4-3-3): Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Antonio, Bowen

How to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

17:37 , Matt Verri

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.

Good evening!

17:31 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen!

It’s Leverkusen who sit in pole position going into the second leg of this Europa League quarter-final tie, with a 2-0 aggregate lead. West Ham need something very special.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm BST from the London Stadium. Stay with us!