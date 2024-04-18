West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen: Europa League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h, odds today

West Ham face a hugely difficult assignment as they attempt to end Bayer Leverkusen’s long unbeaten run in tonight’s Europa League quarter-final second leg.

The Hammers went down 2-0 late on in last week’s initial clash in Germany, leaving them with a mountain to climb this evening.

Leverkusen had 33 shots that night to West Ham’s one, and only stubborn defending and wasteful finishing kept the tie level for most of the game. Leverkusen eventually broke through in the 83rd minute, adding a second goal in injury time to add to their lead. West Ham will have to overturn a two-goal deficit against arguably the best side in Europe.

Leverkusen stormed to their first Bundesliga title this season under Xabi Alonso, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year reign and winning 38 out of 43 games across all competitions. West Ham, by contrast, have won 21 out of 47 and only one of their last six Premier League fixtures.

West Ham will have to beat a team who have not lost now in 43 matches to make it to the semi-finals, and there’s a chance they’ll have to do it again without top scorer Jarrod Bowen.

Date, kick-off time and venue

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight on Thursday April 18, 2024.

The London Stadium will host the match.

Where to watch West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Coverage starts at 7:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers will also be able to watch on a live stream online via the Discovery+ app or website for only £30.99 per month. Click here for more details.

Live blog: Follow all the action live tonight with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, featuring expert analysis from Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen team news

Young West Ham midfielder George Earthy sustained a concussion in Sunday’s home defeat by Fulham, and has been ruled out of Thursday’s game, though he has been released from hospital following assessment. Lucas Paqueta and Emerson will miss the match through suspension.

Bowen and Kalvin Phillips both trained on Wednesday, raising hopes that they will be fit. Alphonse Areola is back in contention, though Lukasz Fabianski should continue in goal.

Fitness race: West Ham are desperate to have Jarrod Bowen back against Bayer Leverkusen (Getty Images)

Despite being replaced late on in the first leg after picking up a knock, Konstantinos Mavropanos started in the loss against Fulham and looks set to do so again against Leverkusen. Edson Alvarez also returns after missing the first leg through suspension.

Aside from Czech forward Adam Hlozek, who will miss out again with an ankle injury, Leverkusen have a clean bill of health.

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction

It seems unlikely that an out-of-form West Ham team will get a result against the most in-form side in Europe, especially if they are again without talisman Bowen.

Bayer Leverkusen to win 1-0, (agg 3-0).

Head to head (h2h) history and results

West Ham wins: 0

Draws: 0

Bayer Leverkusen wins: 1

West Ham vs Bayer Leverkusen match odds

West Ham to qualify: 12/1

Draw (90 mins): 29/10

Bayer Leverkusen to qualify: 1/50

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).