West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Carabao Cup team news and line-ups as Declan Rice on the bench on return

West Ham host Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round tonight as the two Premier League sides attempt to reach the quarter-final stage of the competition and Declan Rice returns to the London Stadium.

Despite their Premier League opposition, Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to make sweeping changes to his team as he tries to halt a serious downturn in form. West Ham have gone four matches without a win and their most recent result, a 1-0 loss to Everton in the league, did not sit well with the fans. Their displeasure will evaporate overnight though should the Irons defeat Arsenal at the London Stadium.

That won’t be an easy task though. Rotation is likely for Mikel Arteta’s side too as they must prepare for a tough league clash with Newcastle this weekend. That said, the Gunners are unbeaten in four games and put five goals past Sheffield United last time out, with Eddie Nketiah netting his first league hat-trick for the club, meaning they are in top form. With Manchester City already out of the league cup, this will be a competition Arteta will have his sights set on winning.

Follow along for all the action from the London Stadium plus get the latest odds and tips right here:

West Ham vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs West Ham - confirmed starting line-ups

18:40 , Ben Fleming

A few surprises with the team news but the big news is Declan Rice who starts on the bench in his first game back at the London Stadium since leaving West Ham in the summer.

Jorginho will captain the away side with Aaron Ramsdale returning in between the sticks. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard are on the bench, while Emile Smith-Rowe misses out with a knee issue.

West Ham, meanwhile, have named a strong side as they look to reach the quarter-finals of the league cup. Said Benrahma returns on the wing and it looks like Jarrod Bowen will lead the line with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings on the bench.

18:33 , Ben Fleming

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma; Bowen.

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Havertz, Vieira; Nelson, Trossard, Nketiah.

Why Declan Rice returns to West Ham as Arsenal’s ‘Van Dijk’ signing

18:27 , Ben Fleming

When Declan Rice pictured himself at Arsenal, he tried to imagine how “unusual” a night like tonight would be. After a decade at West Ham, Rice returns to east London for the first time since his £105m move to the Gunners. He does so as the most expensive English player of all time and a West Ham legend at 24. Rice’s final West Ham appearance made sure of that: by lifting the Europa Conference League, he became just the third West Ham captain in the club’s history to win a major trophy.

The boy who was released by Chelsea aged 14 grew up at West Ham. He found a home and when he left, he did so as the club’s most established England international since Sir Trevor Brooking, their greatest captain since Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds. He left as an outstanding midfielder who had outgrown the London Stadium, who could have walked into and then improved any side in Europe.

That Rice chose to move across London and join Arsenal may have hurt the club and supporters he says he holds in his heart, which may be why some boos rain down on Wednesday evening, – but his application and commitment to West Ham when his head could have previously been turned, leading to a night of glorious triumph in Prague, ensures he should be “welcomed back with open arms”, as David Moyes put it.

Ahead of tonight’s clash, Jamie Braidwood takes a look at Declan Rice ahead of his return to the London Stadium:

What time is the Carabao Cup draw? Date, time and how to watch

18:18 , Ben Fleming

The Carabao Cup fourth round continues tonight with the remaining teams competing for a place in the quarter-finals.

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Manchester United’s match against Newcastle tonight which is a repeat of last year’s final. Eddie Howe’s men knocked out Manchester City in the third round and will want to triumph over another Manchester team as they target the latter stages.

League One’s Port Vale were the first team to reach the last eight of the League Cup, for the first time in their history, after defeating Mansfield Town on Tuesday evening, while an 83rd-minute penalty earned Middlesbrough a 3-2 victory away at Exeter.

There are plenty of Premier League sides in action tonight as Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea all attempt to reach the quarter-finals.

The draw for the last eight is expected to take place at the conclusion of Man Utd vs Newcastle so here’s everything you need to know:

West Ham vs Arsenal - Predicted line-ups

18:09 , Ben Fleming

With the focus on the league, both sides could field rotated XIs for this clash. Could we see a return for former Arsenal No.1 Aaron Ramsdale? Team news will be with us in about 20 minutes - here’s our predicted line-ups:

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Kehrer, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Johnson; Fornals, Ward-Prowse; Cornet, Kudus, Benrahma; Ings

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior; Smith Rowe, Rice, Havertz; Sagoe Jr, Nketiah, Nelson

West Ham vs Arsenal - early team news

18:00 , Ben Fleming

Lucas Paquetá and Edson Alvarez will not feature for West Ham and manager David Moyes said in his pre-match press conference that the Hammers were nursing a couple more injuries from the weekend so expect some changes to the usual first-choice line-up.

Martin Odegaard was named on the bench for Arsenal’s Premier League victory over Sheffield United and is likely to get some minutes against the Hammers. Thomas Partey is definitely absent but Gabriel Jesus is recovering from a muscle issue and may be ready to feature. Mikel Arteta confirmed that Declan Rice will play against his old team.

West Ham vs Arsenal - Key information

17:50 , Ben Fleming

When is it?

The Carabao Cup fourth-round clash takes place on Wednesday 1 November at the London Stadium with a kick-off time of 7.30pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and can also be streamed on the Sky Go app with coverage starting at 7pm.

Good evening!

17:45 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for today’s Carabao Cup fourth-round fixture between West Ham and Arsenal live from the London Stadium. Both London clubs are eyeing up a spot in the quarter-final of this contest, with all the eyes on the returning Declan Rice following his move to north London in the summer transfer window.

West Ham have it all to do, however, with the Hammers without a win against Arsenal in their last eight encounters.

Can they change their fortunes tonight? Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and match updates to find out!