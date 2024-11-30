West Ham v Arsenal LIVE: Team news and line-ups as Gabriel starts Premier League clash

Arsenal travel across the capital to face West Ham in the Premier League, with Mikel Arteta’s side looking to keep up the chase on leaders Liverpool.

The Gunners have eased to big wins over Nottingham Forest and Sporting since the international break, and they sit fifth in the table, level on points with Chelsea. Nevertheless, Arteta has already spoken on his side’s title challenge, maintaining that they need to be near-flawless in order to catch the league leaders.

And that continues today against a Hammers side who have been struggling in the league, with Julen Lopetegui’s side sitting in 14th despite their win over Newcastle last time out.

Follow updates from Arsenal v West Ham below.

The Hammers moved to 14th with a win over Newcastle last week

Arsenal lie nine points behind league leaders Liverpool

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Soler, Summerville; Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Team news

16:28 , Chris Wilson

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui has named the same side that beat Newcastle 2-0 at the beginning of the week.

Michail Antonio leads the line, with Carlos Soler behind him Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen on the wings.

Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek anchor midfield, with a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Emerson.

Line-ups

16:18 , Chris Wilson

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soler, Soucek, Paqueta; Bowen, Antonio, Summerville.

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Guilherme, Ings, Alvarez, Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles, Mayers.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard.

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, Nichols, Martinelli, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus.

⚫️ 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔴



🇪🇸 Raya between the sticks

🇮🇹 Jorginho in midfield

🇧🇪 Trossard returns out wide



16:10 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups will be announced around 4.15pm, so here’s a reminder of the early team news.

The most notable omission for West Ham will be seen on the sidelines, with Lopetegui banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season against Newcastle.

In a boost for the Hammers, Edson Alvarez returns from a recent suspension and his available for selection once again. Mohammed Kudus will meanwhile serve the last of his five-match ban.

Arsenal’s defensive injury woes may have been further exacerbated in midweek after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off against Sporting with five minutes to play, with Arteta citing that the Brazilian was withdrawn after feeling ‘discomfort’.

This comes after Ben White underwent an operation to address a long-standing knee problem over the international break, which will leave him out of action for a number of months. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

16:00 , Chris Wilson

West Ham have lost more Premier League games overall (36) and at home (15) against Arsenal than they have versus any other opponent in the competition.

The Gunners have lost just one of their last 16 Premier League away games against West Ham (W10 D5), and won this exact fixture 6-0 last season.

Head-to-head

Friday 29 November 2024 17:28 , Chris Wilson

This will be the 152nd meeting between the two sides (in their various forms), with the first dating back to a 1906 match between Woolwich Arsenal and West Ham United.

Overall, Arsenal have won 73 of these games, with the Hammer winning 41 and 37 ending as draws.

Last season, Arsenal lost 2-0 at the Emirates, though they won 6-0 in the reverse fixture.

Perhaps the most notable meeting between these two sides was the FA Cup final in 1980, which was West Ham’s last trophy win.

Arsenal’s December fixtures

15:40 , Chris Wilson

Arteta’s comments regarding Arsenal’s need to be near perfect for the remainder of the season have certainly come at a pertinent time, with the busy December calendar beginning tomorrow.

Last season, the Gunner lost to Villa early in the month before back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham on the 28th and New Year’s Eve respectively, with these results of course turning out to be vitally important come the end of the season.

So who do Arsenal face this winter, and when?

4 December – Arsenal vs Manchester United, 8pm

8 December – Fulham v Arsenal, 2pm

11 December – Arsenal v Monaco, 8pm

14 December – Arsenal v Everton, 3pm

18 December – Arsenal v Crystal Palace, 7.30pm

21 December –Crystal Palace v Arsenal, 5.30pm

27 December – Arsenal v Ipswich, 8.15pm

1 January 2025 – Brentford v Arsenal, 5.30pm

15:30 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal need to be near perfect if they are to topple leaders Liverpool and win the Premier League.

The Gunners, who travel to West Ham on Saturday, head into the weekend fourth in the table and trail Arne Slot’s side by nine points after a run of four league games without a win prior to beating Nottingham Forest last weekend.

The north London club have witnessed an upturn in performances in recent matches, with a 1-1 draw at Chelsea followed by the 3-0 home victory over Forest and a dominant 5-1 Champions League win over Sporting CP on Tuesday.

15:20 , Chris Wilson

For any side facing potential relegation, December can be a key time to pick up points (or indeed fall further behind). So who will the Hammers be facing in the busy winter period?

3 December – Leicester City v West Ham, 8.15pm

9 December – West Ham v Wolves, 8pm

16 December – Bournemouth v West Ham, 8pm

21 December – West Ham v Brighton, 3pm

26 December – Southampton v West Ham, 3pm

29 December – West Ham v Liverpool, 5.15pm

15:10 , Chris Wilson

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui believes his side “deserved to win” as they sealed a 2-0 victory over Newcastle at St James’ Park.

Lopetegui came into the game under pressure following some poor displays from the Hammers in recent weeks but they earned a hard-fought victory to end the Magpies’ three-game winning spell.

Despite a promising opening from the hosts, Tomas Soucek headed West Ham in front before Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first goal for the club after the break wrapped up victory.

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta hailed the best away European performance of his Arsenalreign after watching his side dismantle Sporting Lisbon 5-1.

The Gunners delivered the statement Champions League victory their manager had demanded to bounce back from a narrow defeat at Inter Milan last time out.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got their continental campaign back on track, lifting them to seventh place with 10 points in the new-look 36-team table.

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Here’s the report from Arsenal’s last match...

Arsenal delivered the statement Champions League win Mikel Arteta had demanded as they swept aside Sporting 5-1.

Arteta wanted his team to prove their European credentials following some underwhelming displays away from home, and the Gunners manager got exactly what he asked for.

Goals from Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard got their continental campaign back on track in style following the 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan last time out.

Predicted line-ups

14:40 , Chris Wilson

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson; Soucek, Alvarez; Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville; Antonio.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Prediction: Both West Ham and Arsenal go into this game with a renewed sense of confidence, but even after their win on Tyneside, it would be a huge surprise if the Hammers were able to cause an upset over their North London opposition. It might not be easiest of tasks, but expect Arsenal to come out on top. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal.

14:30 , Chris Wilson

When is the match?

West Ham will face Arsenal at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday, 30 November at the London Stadium in London, England.

Where can I watch?

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with coverage starting at 5pm GMT. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

14:20 , Chris Wilson

The most notable omission for West Ham will be seen on the sidelines, with Lopetegui banned from the touchline after picking up his third booking of the season against Newcastle.

In a boost for the Hammers, Edson Alvarez returns from a recent suspension and his available for selection once again. Mohammed Kudus will meanwhile serve the last of his five-match ban.

Arsenal’s defensive injury woes may have been further exacerbated in midweek after Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off against Sporting with five minutes to play, with Arteta citing that the Brazilian was withdrawn after feeling ‘discomfort’.

This comes after Ben White underwent an operation to address a long-standing knee problem over the international break, which will leave him out of action for a number of months. Takehiro Tomiyasu is also unavailable due to a knee injury.

14:10 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal are back in action on Saturday evening as they make the short trip to West Ham United for an all-London Premier League clash.

The Gunners are in high spirits off the back of an emphatic Champions League victory in midweek, dismantling Sporting CP in a 5-1 thrashing at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

After getting back to winning ways against Nottingham Forest last weekend, Mikel Arteta will be eager for his side to keep up their recent return to form against the Hammers, who will similarly go into the contest with renewed confidence.

Julen Lopetegui experienced a much-needed reprieve in the West Ham hot seat after sealing a vital three points away at Newcastle on Monday, defeating the Magpies 2-0 in an impressive victory.

While the win was enough to spare the Spaniard his job for at least another week, the visit of Arsenal poses a much tougher task for Lopetegui, who is in desperate need of a positive result at home.

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of this evening’s Premier League match between Arsenal and West Ham.

The Hammers host Mikel Arteta’s side in a difficult clash for Julen Lopetegui’s men, who sit 14th in the league.

Meanwhile, the Gunners travel to the London Stadium looking to keep up the chase with Liverpool, with the league leaders facing Manchester City tomorrow.

And we’ll have all the latest build-up, news and updates here.