West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates as William Saliba nets opener

Arsenal travel to West Ham looking to keep pace in the Premier League title race, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also out for revenge after losing both games they have played against the Hammers this season.

The Gunners were beaten by David Moyes’s team in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as well as in the Premier League in late December, with the visitors won 2-0 at the Emirates in what looked to be a major dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

But Arteta’s side have found form in recent weeks, and travel to the London Stadium on the back of an impressive victory over leaders Liverpool last weekend. West Ham, meanwhile, have not won since beating Arsenal on December 28 and are winless in six in all competitions, although they could go sixth with a win.

Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips here.

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

West Ham host Arsenal in Premier League London derby, live on Sky Sports Main Event

West Ham have beaten Arsenal twice this season but are winless in their last six

38’ PENALTY! Areola hacks down Saka inside the box (WHU 0-1 ARS)

32’ GOAL! Saliba rises highest from a corner to net opening goal (WHU 0-1 ARS)

23’ SAVE! Trossard volley denied superbly by Areola (WHU 0-0 ARS)

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Johnson, Kudus, Bowen.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

West Ham United FC 0 - 1 Arsenal FC

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

14:39 , Ben Fleming

37 mins: Another great chance for Saka as Odegaard slides the ball through to him inside the box. It’s a tight angle and Saka’s dinked effort goes just wide of the far post.

West Ham 0-1 Arsenal

14:38 , Ben Fleming

35 mins: Arsenal should be two up! Kiwior’s cross in from the left finds Saka in all kinds of space in the penalty area but the Englishman nods wide with his header.

He’s understandably frustrated with himself - that was a cracking chance to give his side some vital breathing space.

Story continues

GOAL! West Ham 0-1 Arsenal (Saliba, 32 mins)

14:33 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal have the opener and it’s another set-piece goal for the Gunners!

Rice swings the ball towards a crowded back post and it’s Saliba who rises highest to nod home past Areola.

That’s a soft one to concede for West Ham.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:32 , Ben Fleming

30 mins: Martinelli flashes a low cross into the box but Aguerd clears the danger just before the onrushing Odegaard can get on the end of it.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:30 , Ben Fleming

28 mins: Odegaard strikes from the edge of the box but Soucek gets a vital block on the effort to deflect it wide. Ward-Prowse rises well to clear away the resulting corner.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:26 , Ben Fleming

23 mins: SAVE! A second huge chance in the space of two minutes for Trossard but this time he gets it right, unleashing a fierce volley on target which Areola superbly manages to tip over the bar.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:25 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: OVER! An enticing ball in from the right by Saka finds Trossard superbly in the box but the Belgian nods over from a good position. He should really be doing better.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:24 , Ben Fleming

21 mins: A sustained period of good possession for the hosts as Johnson’s ball in from the left is cleared by Gabriel.

A mistake from Emerson, though, allows Arsenal to break but Aguerd is well-placed to make a vital interception and stop Trossard picking up the ball inside the area.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:20 , Ben Fleming

17 mins: The corner comes in from the left but Arsenal can clear. Soucek rather dramatically hits the deck after minimal contact with Odegaard and the referee, rightly, waves away his appeals.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:18 , Ben Fleming

16 mins: West Ham, though, are growing into the game now as their houndish press prevents Arsenal from playing out from the back.

Bowen releases Johnson down the left flank but Kiwior does superbly to clear the low cross out for a corner with Kudus looking to get a strike on goal.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:14 , Ben Fleming

12 mins: Arsenal really pinning West Ham in now as they have a third corner in quick succession. Saka swings in the corner from the right but it’s too deep for Kiwior and flies out for a goal-kick.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:12 , Ben Fleming

10 mins: Rice eventually swings in the corner but Havertz’s header loops harmlessly up into the air and Areola claims with ease.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:11 , Ben Fleming

9 mins: An early yellow for the Hammers as Alvarez is late into the challenge with Saka. His eighth of the season already for the Mexican.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:11 , Ben Fleming

8 mins: A well-worked move from Arsenal as Martinelli receives the ball inside the box. His cross is looking for Trossard but it’s cleared away by Aguerd for a corner.

Rice swing the ball in to the back post but Areola claims the knock-down.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:08 , Ben Fleming

6 mins: A measured start to this contest from both sides. Arsenal with the lion’s share of possession but not posing the West Ham defence with any great threat so far.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:05 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: Bowen races through on goal and gets a shot off but the offside flag is quickly up on the West Ham forward.

KICK-OFF! West Ham 0-0 Arsenal

14:02 , Ben Fleming

1 min: Are we are underway here at the London Stadium.

Closing in on kick-off

13:54 , Ben Fleming

Just over five minutes to go here at the London Stadium and the atmosphere is building nicely.

We should be in for a good one here...

Impressive away record for the Gunners

13:49 , Ben Fleming

Something, though, will have to give. Despite the Hamers’ recent impressive home record, it is Arsenal who have a particularly enviable record away against West Ham.

In fact, the Gunners have lost just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against West Ham (W9 D5), going down 1-0 in January 2019. Current Gunner Declan Rice scored the winner for the Hammers that day.

Something has to give today.

Impressive home record for the Hammers

13:42 , Ben Fleming

There may not have been a lot of wins to shout about in recent weeks, but the London Stadium has remained somewhat of a fortress for West Ham in recent months.

The Hammers are now unbeaten in their last six Premier League home games (W3 D3) and avoiding defeat here today would mark the longest Premier League unbeaten stretch at the London Stadium in the club’s history.

(Action Images via Reuters)

The stage is set

13:35 , Ben Fleming

Under half an hour to go in east London until this crunch tie gets underway...

The scene is set for today’s showdown 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/1VHzehbUAT — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 11, 2024

Gabriel happy to go under the radar

13:29 , Ben Fleming

After a slow start to the season, the Brazillian centre-back has established himself as one of the key players in Arteta’s defensive set-up, once again.

His form in January, in which he supplemented his defensive work with two goals in a crucial win over Crystal Palace, has seen him shortlisted alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Richarlison, Diogo Jota, Conor Bradley and Elijah Adebayo for the Premier League player of the month.

Asked if he feels it finally shows he is being appreciated by those outside of Arsenal, Gabriel told the PA News Agency: “I’m very happy to be up for player of the month. Of course I always work hard every day to try to do my best on the pitch and realise my potential.

“The most important thing is the people around me who know my potential, and in terms of those outside – and if people devalue me, I’m happy for them if I change their mind.”

(PA Wire)

David Moyes hoping to build on impressive Arsenal displays

13:22 , Ben Fleming

The Hammers have already beaten Arsenal twice this season - in the Premier League and the Carabao Cup - and will eye up a famous third win today at home.

David Moyes’s side haven’t won since the turn of the year but is hoping for a repeat display against the Gunners to get them back to winning ways.

“We’ve beaten Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea this year. We’re giving the top teams a game and hopefully, we can do the same on Sunday,” he said.

“If you’d given me one of the wins against that team I’d have been happy. Two is fabulous and if we can make it three, it would be fantastic.”

“It doesn’t make me feel more confident, but it makes me feel that we’ve shown we can take points off Arsenal. We’ve scored goals against them and that would be the key again to give ourselves a chance.”

Mikel Arteta responds to Arsenal ‘over-celebration’ row: ‘I love it’

13:15 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal were widely criticised for their post-match reaction to beating Liverpool 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday to close within two points of Jurgen Klopp’s side at the top of the table.

Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher told captain Martin Odegaard to “just get down the tunnel” as he took pictures with the club photographer’s camera, while Gary Neville said it showed “a little bit of immaturity”.

But Mikel Arteta was not paying any attention to the criticism.

“I love it,” he said when asked about his side’s and his own celebrations. “I’ve seen managers at the Emirates, away (at other stadiums) on their knees inside the pitch. I’ve seen very big managers going across the touchline in the Premier League.

“Personally, I love it because it brings such a passion and emotion to the game when it’s done in a natural and unique way. I think it’s great but it’s my opinion and other people may think something different.”

Arsenal team news

13:10 , Ben Fleming

Two changes, meanwhile, for Arsenal after their big win against Liverpool. Kiwior comes in for the injured Zinchenko, while Trossard will lead the lead as Havertz drops into midfield and Jorginho moves to the bench.

Tomiyasu, Smith Rowe and Jesus are all not fit enough to make the bench.

Arsenal XI: Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Martinelli, Trossard.

Subs: Ramsdale, Cedric, Walters, Bandeira, Elneny, Jorginho, Nelson, Nwaneri, Nketiah.

West Ham team news

13:05 , Ben Fleming

West Ham name an unchanged XI from their 3-0 defeat against Manchester United last weekend. That means that Ben Johnson continues in his more advanced right-wing, while Alphonse Areola is able to start in goal having come off at half-time at Old Trafford.

Phillips remains on the bench.

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Johnson, Kudus, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Phillips, Mavropanos, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Mubama, Scarles.

The teams are in

13:01 , Ben Fleming

Our XI to face Arsenal is locked in 🔒 pic.twitter.com/hcvYwtxon0 — West Ham United (@WestHam) February 11, 2024

🟡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 🔵



🙌 Gabriel makes 150th appearance

🧱 Kiwior in at left back

🔙 Trossard returns to starting line-up



Let's do this, Gunners ✊ pic.twitter.com/iEpmdlGzhj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 11, 2024

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:50 , Ben Fleming

We’ve got around ten minutes to go until team news for today’s game. Jesus and Saka are slight doubts for Arsenal, while the Hammers are set to be without Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio.

All will be revealed shortly...

(Getty Images)

Arsenal looking for revenge

12:40 , Ben Fleming

What a difference a month can make. Today, Arsenal head to the London Stadium just five points off Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table but, in December, their title bid looked to have derailed after a disappointing defeat 2-0 home defeat against West Ham just after Christmas.

If you’ve forgotten how that game transpired, click below:

Arsenal show why Premier League title may slip away – and it’s not down to VAR

Kalvin Phillips reveals ‘toughest moment’ of disastrous Man City spell

12:30 , Ben Fleming

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips has revealed the “toughest” moment of his disastrous spell at Manchester City came when manager Pep Guardiola called him “overweight” in public after returning from the World Cup.

Phillips, 28, joined City from Leeds United in a £42m transfer in July 2022. He signed a six-year contract with the Premier League champions but made just six starts in all competitions under Guardiola, spending the majority of his time at the club sitting on the substitutes bench.

Phillips joined West Ham on loan in January, returning to the pitch in search of much-needed minutes ahead of Euro 2024 this summer, and admitted he had lost the “fire within me” since moving to City from Leeds.

“After the World Cup was probably the toughest,” Phillips said. “When Pep came out and said I was overweight.

Read more of the Englishman’s thoughts below:

Kalvin Phillips reveals ‘toughest moment’ of disastrous Man City spell

West Ham vs Arsenal betting tips

12:20 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal’s title ambitions got a huge shot in the arm with last week’s win over Liverpool and are expecting them to keep up the pressure at the top of the table with a win at West Ham on Sunday (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

The Gunners are a best-price of 4/7 in the Premier League odds to collect another three points at the London Stadium and stretch their winning run in the top flight to four games.

They’ll have taken plenty of confidence from the 3-1 success against Liverpool but have had West Ham halt their momentum once this season already.

Mikel Arteta’s men faced the Hammers just after Christmas following a 1-1 draw at Anfield and were stunningly turned over 2-0 by David Moyes’ team at the Emirates Stadium.

West Ham vs Arsenal predictions: Premier League betting tips, odds & free bets

What Arsenal’s celebrations against Liverpool really told us about the title race

12:10 , Ben Fleming

The celebration police will undoubtedly be on high alert, but if Arsenal defeat West Ham at the London Stadium on Sunday there could be some justification to Mikel Arteta’s side believing victory is worth more than just three points in the Premier League title race. The Gunners have already lost twice to David Moyes’s side this season, in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup in early November and a dismal home defeat in the Premier League in late December.

Add in costly dropped points from a 2-0 lead towards the end of last campaign, and Arsenal suddenly have recent history to overturn against their city rivals, revenge to earn.

It helps, then, that Arsenal return to east London on the back of their result of the season so far, a 3-1 win against leaders Liverpool that propelled Arteta’s side back into the title race. If it was billed as a must-win game from an Arsenal perspective, it was celebrated as such, too.

In the subsequent days, much has been made of Arteta’s sprint along the touchline and captain Martin Odegaard’s eye for a photograph as well as a pass: though if the whole debate has felt overblown, it would return with a thunder should Arsenal fail to build on their gathering momentum. West Ham are out of form, winless in six – or since they won at Arsenal on 28 December.

Read Jamie Braidwood’s preview ahead of today’s clash:

What Arsenal’s celebrations against Liverpool really told us about the title race

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:03 , Jamie Braidwood

Odds

West Ham: 5/1

Draw: 16/5

Arsenal: 1/2

Get all the latest West Ham vs Arsenal odds and tips here.

Prediction

Arsenal end their Hammers hoodoo with a morale-boosting win in east London. West Ham 1-2 Arsenal

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:02 , Jamie Braidwood

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Alvaraz, Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Bowen, Cornet

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Havertz

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:01 , Jamie Braidwood

What is the team news?

Influential midfielder Lucas Paqueta remains out for the hosts but goalkeeper Alphonse Areola should be fit to start after he was forced off at half-time last weekend following a collision.

Bukayo Saka should be fit to play despite picking up a knock against Liverpool, but Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will need late fitness tests.

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

12:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When is West Ham vs Arsenal?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 2pm GMT on Sunday 11 February at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it?

West Ham vs Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting from 1pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

West Ham vs Arsenal LIVE: Latest Premier League updates

10:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal travel to West Ham looking to keep pace in the Premier League title race, while Mikel Arteta’s side are also out for revenge after losing both games they have played against the Hammers this season.

The Gunners were beaten by David Moyes’s team in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as well as in the Premier League in late December, with the visitors won 2-0 at the Emirates in what looked to be a major dent in Arsenal’s title bid.

But Arteta’s side have found form in recent weeks, and travel to the London Stadium on the back of an impressive victory over leaders Liverpool last weekend. West Ham, meanwhile, have not won since beating Arsenal on December 28 and are winless in six in all competitions, although they could go sixth with a win.

Follow live updates from West Ham vs Arsenal in today’s live blog and get all the latest odds and tips here.