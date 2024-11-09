West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League score and goal updates from London Stadium

(REUTERS)

West Ham United vs Everton LIVE: Premier League updates

West Ham host Everton in the Premier League

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Emerson, Soucek, Rodriguez, Bowen, Paqueta, Summerville, Antonio

Everton XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Mangala, Lindstrom, Doucoure, Ndiaye, Calvert-Lewin

15:23

Antonio has space to run into; he finds Bowen down the right and the winger then play a pass across the face of the penalty area but there's no one in a West Ham shirt to finish off the move. The offside flag is up soon after, but that was the Hammers' first real venture forward in the match.

15:20

Everton have had five attempts so far, while West Ham have not even had a shot. A positive start from the visitors but they've yet to be rewarded for it.

15:19

Young wins a free-kick down the right, but Lindstrom's cross is a poor one and West Ham are able to clear their lines. Most of the game is currently being played in the home side's half of the pitch.

15:16

Ndiaye attacks Wan-Bissaka down the left before cutting inside and getting a shot off but Fabianski is down to make a comfortable save and hold onto it. Dyche's men are just starting to settle into the match and look to have gained the upper hand.

15:15

West Ham have won five of their last eight Premier League games against Everton (L3), as many as they had in their previous 30 against them (D9 L16). Can the Hammers continue their impressive record today?

15:13

Wan Bissaka's misjudged slide challenge sees Everton break in numbers. Gueye frees Doucoure in the penalty area but just as he takes the shot, Sommerville launches in to make a vital block. Brilliant defensive work from the winger.

15:11

It's been a rather cagey opening from both sides, with neither team doing enough to take the early iniative. Considering the form of both, it shouldn't come as a total surprise.

15:09

The first effort of the match sees Gueye attempt a shot from outside the box, whcih deflects off Mangala but does nothing to trouble Fabianski in the West Ham goal.

15:07

Everton have lost their last three Premier League away games against London sides by an aggregate score of 12-1. They last lost four in a row in the capital between January and September 2018.

15:05

Antonio is already in the wars, he's down following a challenge by Mangala in the air. Nevertheless, he looks fine to continue.

15:04

The home side get us underway at the London Stadium!

14:59

The players are coming out onto the pitch and kick-off is just moments away!

14:31

Everton are mostly unchanged from the side that lost to Southampton, but Branthwaite is drafted in at the centre of the defence, replacing Keane. Seamus Coleman remains the only absentee for the Toffees. Despite his performance off the bench last week, Beto is still on the bench with Calvert-Lewin given the nod upfront once again.

14:31

Mohamed Kudus' suspension was increased to five matches after his sending off against Tottenham, meaning he continues to be missing for the Hammers, while Edson Alvarez is absent after being sent off against Forest last week. Soucek comes back into the side, while Mavropanos drops out. Alphonse Areola and Niclas Fulkrug are both still missing with injuries.

14:31

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Beto, Jake O'Brien, Asmir Begovic, Harrison Armstrong, Callum Bates

14:31

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Jordan Pickford; Ashley Young, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Idrissa Gueye, Orel Mangala; Jesper Lindstrom, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Iliman Ndiaye; Dominic Calvert-Lewin

14:31

WEST HAM SUBS: Aaron Creswell, Carlos Soler, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Luis Guilherme, Danny Ings, Wes Foderingham, Andy Irving, Ollie Scarles

14:31

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman, Emerson; Guido Rodriguez, Tomas Soucek; Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta, Crysencio Summerville, Michail Antonio

14:31

Everton themselves are not in the best of form, snatching a draw at home to Fulham a fortnight ago before falling to a poor defeat to relegation-threatened Southampton last week. Patience is starting to run thin with Sean Dyche amongst the Everton faithful, and an away victory will do him and the club the world of good before the final international break of the calendar year. The Toffees currently sit in 16th place, but a victory this afternoon would seem them leapfrog their opponents in the table.

14:31

The pressure is on manager Julen Lopetegui as the third international break approaches for West Ham. A victory over Manchester United was quickly cancelled out by a dismal 3-0 defeat away to Nottingham Forest last week. Despite the outlay in the summer, the Hammers are 14th in the Premier League and six points above the relegation zone. They have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, but those wins did come in their last two home matches, and Lopetegui must hope for the same this afternoon if the pressure on him is going to be eased.

14:30

Hello and welcome to live coverage of this Premier League encounter between West Ham and Everton at the London Stadium!

14:08 , Mike Jones

13:00

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…