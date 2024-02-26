West Ham United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

West Ham are desperate for a first Premier League win of 2024 as the Hammers host Brentford at the London Stadium tonight.

David Moyes is under pressure to end the club’s eight-game winless run, with West Ham losing their last three to Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest to an aggregate score of 11-0.

Things went from bad to worse last weekend, as on-loan midfielder Kalvin Phillips was sent off in a 2-0 defeat at the City Ground. The hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta, however, who has been a key absentee during their winless run.

Brentford have lost their last two games to Liverpool and Manchester City and Everton’s punishment being reduced has left Thomas Frank’s side in 16th, five points above the drop.

West Ham: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri, Soucek, Alvarez, Lucas Paqueta, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Bowen

Brentford: Flekken, Jorgensen, Ajer, Mee, Lewis-Potter, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Reguilon, Toney, Maupay

Hosts welcome back Lucas Paqueta in boost to Moyes’s side

19:30

Brentford also note three changes from the side that lost to Manchester City last time out. Maupay, Jensen and Lewis-Potter come into Thomas Frank's starting XI, with Wissa, Janet and Roerslev all dropping to the bench.

Huge news for West Ham and that's the return of Paqueta, who plays for the first time since sustaining a calf injury against Bristol City on January 7. The Brazilian comes in for Antonio in one of three changes for the hosts, with Soucek in for the suspended Kalvin Phillips and Mavropanos taking Aguerd's spot at centre-back.

SUBS: Thomas Strakosha, Mikkel Damsgaard, Mads Roerslev, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Shandon Baptiste, Yoane Wissa, Nathan Collins, Vitaly Janelt, Saman Ghoddos.

BRENTFORD (3-5-2): Mark Flekken; Mathias Jorgensen, Kristoffer Ajer, Ben Mee; Keane Lewis-Potter, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Sergio Reguilon; Neal Maupay, Ivan Toney.

SUBS: Ben Johnson, Oliver Scales, Danny Ings, Nayef Aguerd, Lukasz Fabianski, Michail Antonio, Angelo Agbonna, Divin Mubama, George Earthy

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Emerson Palmieri; Tomas Soucek, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta; Mohammed Kudus

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…

Around 17 miles separate the two clubs by distance, while 11 points separate them in the Premier League. Brentford will be desperate to make it eight by the end of this evening after winning only once in their past 10 top-flight outings. Things are even nervier for Thomas Frank's men now after Everton's 10-point deduction for a breach of Profit and Sustainability rules was lowered to six today, meaning they have dropped to 16th in the table and only five points above the bottom three.

Hammers boss David Moyes has been feeling the heat of late amid an abysmal run of eight games without a win in all competitions, with West Ham yet to taste victory in 2024. The Scot confirmed on Friday that he has a new contract offer on the table but will wait until the end of the season before deciding whether to sign. A win here would certainly easy the pressure a little bit.

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of this Premier League fixture between West Ham and Brentford at the London Stadium.