West Ham United, Manchester City and Leicester City set to compete in pre-season tournament

Barclays Women’s Super League clubs West Ham United, Manchester City and Leicester City are set to fly to Australia in pre-season as they compete in the inaugural Perth International Football Cup.

Tournament organisers TEG Sport have announced the news via a post on their official website.

It has been reported that the tournament will take place between 28 August 2024 and 1 September 2024. Four teams will fight it out for silverware with French club Paris Saint-Germain listed as the other tournment entry. A venue for the tournament has not been confirmed by TEG Sport, however, the games are likely to be played at Perth’s Optus Stadium.

West Ham United, Manchester City and Leicester City all have Australian players within their squads. West Ham United goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold is one of the most famous Matildas while the club also have Katrina Gorry on their books. Manchester City have two Matildas in Alanna Kennedy and Mary Fowler while Courtney Nevin and Remy Siemsen make up Leicester City’s contingent.

The Barclays Women’s Super League has been a hotbed for Australian players in recent years. Barring English players, there were more representitives from Australia playing in the league this season than from any other nation.

