West Ham United improving game-on-game says Skinner ahead of trip to Everton

West Ham United manager Rehanne Skinner believes that her side are improving game-on-game and says that they are keen to put in a strong performance against Everton this weekend.

The Hammers travel to Walton Hall Park to take on The Blue Girls on Sunday afternoon. Both sides are still searching for their first win of the season.

When speaking in the pre-match press conference, West Ham United boss Skinner said that her side are continually progressing and that they are now aiming to deliver a match-winning performance on Merseyside.

“I think that game-on-game, we’ve been improving,” Skinner said. “I think there were big chunks of the game against Manchester City [last weekend] where we played really well.

“It’s coming together well and more players are becoming 90-minute ready; strengthening the squad and the depth, so when we make changes, we are getting the energy levels at the right times. We just have to keep chipping away at that.

“This game is an important one for us and we want to make sure that we get it right and come out of it with points.”

West Ham United lost both of their fixtures against Everton last season but there was little between the two sides in either game. Skinner expects another tight contest and knows that her side must be clinical with the chances that fall their way.

She said “Last year, I feel like we should have been 3-0 up at half-time but we didn’t take our chances and it ended up costing us the game.

“It’ll definitely be a competitive game. They’re a tough, hard-working team and they’re similar to us. It’s going to be a challenge on both parts but I think it’ll make for a really good game all around. We need to make sure that we are focusing on the consistency of what we are trying to do and ultimately, that leads to increased goalscoring opportunities.

“We had a couple of chances against Manchester City and we didn’t hit the target. We’ve got to make sure that we hit the target in those moments and it’s definitely something that we’ve got to keep working on.”

West Ham United’s Barclays Women’s Super League fixture at Everton kicks-off at 2pm on Sunday afternoon.