West Ham: Tomas Soucek hails 'unbelievable' Lucas Paqueta as Hammers bid to extend mini-revival

West Ham will be relying on Lucas Paqueta to continue their mini-revival at Everton on Saturday, with team-mate Tomas Soucek admitting: 'He's on a different level!'

The Hammers endured a miserable start to 2024, going winless in eight matches — a spell that coincided with Paqueta's absence due to a calf problem.

The Brazilian returned on Monday, however, as David Moyes's side rediscovered their attacking verve to thrash Brentford 4-2, a much-needed victory which eased the pressure on their boss.

West Ham have not won any of the seven league matches Paqueta has missed this term, compared to a record of 11 wins in 19 with him in the side, and a 12th at Goodison Park on Saturday afternoon would put their European bid firmly back on track.

"We know his quality," Soucek said. "He's a different [level] of player to all of us — it's sometimes difficult to play next to him! He's a top player, his quality is unbelievable. He can keep the ball, he connect perfectly with Emerson with his passes and he can add something extra.

Balancing act: Lucas Paqueta's absence with a calf injury coincided with West Ham's poor start to the year (AFP via Getty Images)

"I'm happy for him. He came back and straight away we won so hopefully he can stay fit for the next games."

The Hammers meet an Everton side boosted in midweek by the news that their points deduction for financial fair play breaches has been reduced from 10 to six.

That verdict has eased relegation fears for now, lifting the Toffees to 15th. However, the Merseysiders have not won a league game since mid-December and could yet face further sanctions over fresh charges later in the season, with manager Sean Dyche calling for a shake-up in the way such punishments are dished out.

"What I would suggest is they can't judge you in the middle of the season," Dyche said. "Surely it's better to do it at the end of the season and going into the new season."

West Ham have Kalvin Phillips back from suspension, though Moyes may be minded to stick with a winning team, while key midfield pair Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye face late fitness tests for Everton.