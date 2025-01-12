🤕 West Ham striker Niclas Füllkrug 'set to be sidelined' until April

West Ham's summer signing Niclas Füllkrug is set to be sidelined for 'up to three months' after going off injured in his side's defeat to Aston Villa, it has been reported.

The German attacker started Graham Potter's first game in charge of the Hammers, but was forced off after just a quarter of an hour with an injury, sparking fears among the fanbase.

Now, those fears have been realised as it has been reported by the Sun that he could face as many as three months on the sidelines following scans.

Crysencio Summerville, who was also injured, is said to be 'far less serious', but there is no timeframe for his return.

📸 Dan Mullan - 2025 Getty Images