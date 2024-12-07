Michail Antonio: West Ham striker 'in stable condition' in hospital after road traffic accident

West Ham striker Michail Antonio was involved in a road traffic accident on Saturday (Getty Images)

West Ham have confirmed that striker Michail Antonio is in a stable condition in hospital after being involved in a road traffic accident.

The Hammers said Antonio was “conscious and communicating” and under close supervision at a hospital in central London after an incident that occurred on Saturday in the Essex area.

“West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area,” the club wrote in a statement released on social media and via their official website on Saturday evening.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

West Ham United can confirm striker Michail Antonio has today been involved in a road traffic accident.



The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the Club are with Michail, his family and friends at this time.



pic.twitter.com/v3ZNyR80fd — West Ham United (@WestHam) December 7, 2024

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The Club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”

Antonio, 34, is currently West Ham’s second longest-serving player, behind only full-back Aaron Cresswell, having been with the club since completing a £7million move from Nottingham Forest in the summer of 2015.

He has made 323 appearances for the Hammers in total since then, scoring 83 goals and providing 43 assists across all competitions so far. He is their leading all-time scorer in the Premier League with 68, 21 clear of Paolo Di Canio and Mark Noble.

This season, Antonio has appeared 15 times for West Ham under Julen Lopetegui, scoring once in the win over Ipswich in October. Their next game comes against Wolves in the Premier League at the London Stadium on Monday night.

Antonio began his career in non-league football with Tooting & Mitcham United and also played for Reading and Sheffield Wednesday before joining Forest and then West Ham, plus spending loan spells with Cheltenham, Southampton and Colchester.

He has represented Jamaica at international level since 2021, scoring five goals in 21 senior caps.

Several clubs responded to West Ham’s statement wishing Antonio well, with former employers Forest writing: “The thoughts of everyone at Nottingham Forest are with Michail, his family and friends.”