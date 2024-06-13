West Ham showing ‘concrete interest’ in Juventus winger Matias Soule

West Ham United are showing ‘concrete interest’ in Juventus winger Matias Soule ahead of a potential move during the summer transfer window.

According to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine winger could leave Juventus this summer if a suitable proposal arrives and West Ham are considering a move.

Technical director Tim Steidten appears to be transforming our transfer policy to reduce the average age of the squad drastically.

Julen Lopetegui inherited the second-oldest squad in the Premier League from David Moyes and is working with Steidten to freshen up the roster with exciting talents.

We’re already close to signing Brazilian prodigy Luis Guilherme, who is set to become our first summer signing in a £25 million deal from Palmeiras.

Steidten has now switched his attention to another exciting young talent who could be a shrewd acquisition for us this summer.

We have a history of paying over the odds for established players. Some have worked out, but we’ve recorded more success in signing youngsters before they pop up on the radar of the elite clubs.

Soule could become the latest youngster to make a name for himself at the London Stadium, but that’s assuming we can lure him to East London this summer.

West Ham must be proactive in the race to sign Soule

Signing a player of Soule’s quality would be a major coup for us this summer.

The 21-year-old was the lynchpin of a struggling Frosinone side that were eventually relegated from the Italian top flight, notching 11 goals and three assists in 36 league games.

He also created eight big chances and averaged 2.3 key passes per 90 minutes.

Soule burst onto the scenes in the opening half of the season, and while the goals seemingly dried up in the latter stages, he remained Frosinone’s most consistent player.

His 7.26 average rating emphasises his ability to maintain consistency, and he was head and shoulders above his teammates.

Soule would be a remarkable signing for West Ham. While he’s predominantly a right winger, he can feature anywhere across the front line.

