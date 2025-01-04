West Ham ratings vs Manchester City: Vladimir Coufal has afternoon to forget while Mohammed Kudus is wasteful

West Ham ratings vs Manchester City: Vladimir Coufal has afternoon to forget while Mohammed Kudus is wasteful

West Ham were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad as they failed to produce a response to last Sunday’s 5-0 demolition by Liverpool.

The 20-year-old City winger Savinho produced a match-winning display, forcing an own goal from Vladimir Coufal before assisting Erling Haaland twice.

Phil Foden made it 4-0 in the second half, before Niclas Fullkrug scored a fine consolation goal from Julen Lopetegui’s well-beaten West Ham.

Dom Smith was at the Etihad Stadium to rate the West Ham players’ performances…

Alphonse Areola 5

Poor kicking out from the back. Couple of decent saves but beaten four times on the afternoon.

Vladimir Coufal 4

Another poor performance from a player West Ham are surely looking to move on from. Admittedly, his own goal was just bad fortune.

Max Kilman 5

Won an important aerial challenge from a dangerous Kevin De Bruyne cross early on but faded just as his team did.

Jean-Clair Todibo 6

Comfortable in possession as he fed passes into midfield. Replaced on 53 minutes with a knock which the Hammers’ medical staff will hope is not serious.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka 5

Not the full-back’s best outing by any stretch. Left unused for long periods and not as solid as usual when on the ball.

Tomas Soucek 5

A pretty anonymous performance from the Czech midfielder as he was recalled after serving a suspension last time out against Liverpool until he broke forward to assist Fullkrug.

Edson Alvarez 4

The Mexican was second to a lot of loose balls in midfield. Did try to add to the Hammers’ attack, though.

Mohammed Kudus 5

A lively performance but was wasteful, shooting and missing the target when passes were on.

Mohammed Kudus was wasteful when West Ham did counter (AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta 5

A couple of his flicks and tricks were poorly placed and saw West Ham lose possession near their own goal. Came close to scoring a late free-kick.

Crysencio Summerville 6

Full of running, but his end-product was as poor as his teammate’s.

Niclas Fullkrug 7

By some distance his team’s best player. Dangerous in the air all afternoon and swept home a lovely late consolation goal.

Subs:

Dinos Mavropanos (Todibo, 53’) 5

Dealt reasonably well with Haaland, but rightly dropped from the starting line-up after poor form.

Luis Guilherme (Kudus, 72’) 5

The teenager’s fourth Premier League cameo of the season was by some distance his longest, as he came on with 18 minutes plus stoppage time to go.

Danny Ings (Alvarez, 87’) N/A

Not used: Foderingham, Cresswell, Soler, Rodriguez, Irving, Scarles