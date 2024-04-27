West Ham players ratings vs Liverpool: Jarrod Bowen inspired on return as Alphonse Areola impresses in goal

West Ham kept their European hopes alive and dented Liverpool’s Premier League title bid with a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium.

Despite heading into the game as rank underdogs, David Moyes’s side broke the deadlock through a Jarrod Bowen header, which gave them the lead at the break.

Within three minutes of the restart, Liverpool were level through Andy Robertson, and an unfortunate own goal from Tomas Soucek 17 minutes later gave the visitors the complete turnaround.

But Bowen crossed onto the head of Michail Antonio on 77 minutes to earn the Hammers a point they deserved.

Dom Smith was at the London Stadium to rate the West Ham players…

Alphonse Areola 8

After a quieter first half, Liverpool returned from the break with something to prove. Areola was equal to most of their shots on target, saving particularly well from Ryan Gravenberch and Luis Diaz.

Vladimir Coufal 7

Nearly scored with a pile-driver from the right which cannoned through the bodies but was well saved by Alisson. Defended really well.

Kurt Zouma 6

Caught Luis Diaz offside in the first half and produced a decent display against the Reds.

Angelo Ogbonna 5

Beaten in the air on a number of occasions and caught too high up as Liverpool easily bypassed him in the first half. Improved after the interval and was unlucky to be involved in the own-goal.

Emerson 7

Showed his raw pace as he marauded forward unchecked by Liverpool player. Nearly scored with a crashing volley which Alisson palmed away.

Tomas Soucek 6

Went about his business without any fuss but ended up playing a part in Liverpool’s rather fortunate ricocheting goal. Replaced after 73 minutes.

Edson Alvarez 5

By no means his best display since signing for West Ham in the summer. The Mexican looked off the pace.

Jarrod Bowen 8

Bowen, on his return from a minor injury, did no harm whatsoever to his chances of making England’s Euro 2024 squad, scoring the opener and then assisting Antonio’s leveller.

Jarrod Bowen gave West Ham a first-half lead (AFP via Getty Images)

Lucas Paqueta 6

Was anonymous for long periods, but can always pop up to produce an outrageous pass when you least expect. OK.

Mohammed Kudus 7

Twisted and turned away from trouble to keep West Ham in possession, providing the assist for Bowen’s first-half header.

Michail Antonio 7

Scored a fine header to salvage West Ham a point they deserved from an enticing and evenly-contested game.

Substitutes:

James Ward-Prowse (Soucek, 73’) 5

West Ham went longer by the time he came on, so had little chance to impress.

Not used: Fabianski, Johnson, Cresswell, Phillips, Cornet, Ings, Casey, Mubama