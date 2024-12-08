West Ham: Michail Antonio undergoes surgery on lower limb fracture after car crash

Michail Antonio joined West Ham in 2015 and is their all-time top Premier League goalscorer (Getty Images)

West Ham have confirmed Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following his car crash on Saturday.

The club said on Saturday that Antonio was in a stable condition and “conscious and communicating”.

West Ham issued another update on Antonio on Sunday and said the forward “will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days”.

A West Ham statement read: “West Ham United can confirm Michail Antonio has undergone surgery on a lower limb fracture following a road traffic accident on Saturday afternoon.

“Michail will continue to be monitored in hospital over the coming days.

“Everyone at the club wishes Michail a speedy recovery and wishes to express its sincere gratitude to the football family at large for the overwhelming support shown since yesterday’s news, as well as extending a heartfelt thank you to the emergency services and first responders who attended to Michail in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and the medical team who continue to aid him in his recovery.”

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said it attended the scene of the accident in Epping on Saturday afternoon and released a man trapped in his car.

“Crews were called at 1.02pm this afternoon after reports of a road traffic collision involving one car,” it said.

“Firefighters reported that a man was trapped in his car and worked to release him by 1.45pm. The casualty was left in the care of the Ambulance Service.”

More follows.