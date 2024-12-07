West Ham’s Michail Antonio in stable condition after road traffic accident

West Ham forward Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident, the Premier League club have announced.

The 34-year-old is conscious after being taken to hospital in London following the incident in Essex on Saturday afternoon.

The update was issued after unverified images of a heavily damaged Ferrari began to circulate online.

A club statement read: “West Ham United can confirm that Michail Antonio is in a stable condition following a road traffic accident this afternoon in the Essex area.

“Michail is conscious and communicating and is currently under close supervision at a central London hospital.

“At this difficult time, we kindly ask everyone to respect the privacy of Michail and his family.

“The club will make no further comment this evening, but will issue a further update in due course.”