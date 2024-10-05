West Ham: Julen Lopetegui praises Jarrod Bowen for response to England snub in Ipswich drubbing

Captain’s performance: Jarrod Bowen was pivotal as West Ham beat Ipswich (Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui praised Jarrod Bowen for his response to being dropped by England in West Ham’s 4-1 win over Ipswich.

Bowen bounced back from his England disappointment by scoring one goal and making two more at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Lucas Paqueta were also on target to give Lopetegui his first home victory as Hammers boss.

And on Bowen’s response to his England snub, Lopetegui said: “The best way to show your disappointment as a player is this.

“When you don’t play in one lineup, when you don’t go away with England, it’s this. I think he knows that. He is always ready to help the team.

“He is always ready to work hard, to play well and that’s why he is a very good player.”

Lopetegui was also impressed with the performance from summer signing Jean-Clair Todibo, saying: “Todibo did well and we are happy for him.

“There is good competition between him, Max [Kilman] and Dinos [Mavropanos]. They are always ready and push one another on, so this is good.”

On securing his first win at the London Stadium, the Spaniard added: “Yes, we are happy for sure, always when you win you are happy.

“We work for this. We are happy for the fans that they deserve this, to see this team win one match at home.

“And for the players, they are working very hard. I think that against a good team we did very, very well and we are happy to win.”