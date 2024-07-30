West Ham need to increase their offer by £5m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham need to increase their offer by £5m to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but there’s still a gap in valuation.

According to Ben Jacobs, United are demanding at least £15 million to sell Wan-Bissaka, but West Ham value the English defender at £10m.

Both sides remain locked in negotiations but should be able to find a compromise in the coming weeks.

West Ham are determined to land Wan-Bissaka’s signature and could sweeten the deal by offering performance-related add-ons.

The Hammers are keen to strengthen the right-back position after losing academy graduate Ben Johnson to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old was offered a new deal to keep him at the London Stadium, but he turned down the offer in favour of securing regular playing time at Ipswich.

Vladimir Coufal is the only recognised senior right-back in Julen Lopetegui’s squad, and we can’t afford to head into the new season without providing back up for the Czech defender.

West Ham came close to signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich, but the deal fell through due to excessive demands from the player’s agent.

The Irons have now turned their attention back to Wan-Bissaka, whose potential exit could pave the way for United to land Mazraoui.

West Ham need to wrap up a deal for Wan-Bissaka

West Ham are long-term admirers of Wan-Bissaka and are close to landing his signature, but they need to expedite the transfer and move on to other targets.

The former Crystal Palace ace has one year left on his contract with United, and the Hammers are trying to leverage the situation and negotiate a lower fee.

Both clubs are not far from reaching an agreement, but we need to close the deal quickly.

Wan-Bissaka struggled with injury last season but managed 30 appearances last season, chipping in with three goals.

He started 20 Premier League games and kept three clean sheets while winning 62% of his ground duels and 53% of his aerial contests.

He is renowned for his 1v1 ability and would be a decent addition to Lopetegui’s squad.

Stats from Sofascore.com