West Ham fires manager Julen Lopetegui with Graham Potter in line to replace him

Julen Lopetegui was fired by West Ham on Wednesday after less than a year in the job and with the Premier League club in danger of being dragged into a relegation fight.

West Ham said the process to find a replacement was underway, with former Chelsea coach Graham Potter reportedly set to take over.

Lopetegui paid the price for a run of just three wins in his last 11 games, with West Ham 14th in the standings and seven points above the drop zone.

“West Ham United can confirm that Head Coach Julen Lopetegui has today left the club,” West Ham said in a statement. “The first half of the 2024-25 season has not aligned with the club’s ambitions and the club has therefore taken action in line with its objectives.”

The former Spain and Real Madrid coach replaced David Moyes in May and was expected to drive the club to new heights. But that didn't materialize and recent heavy losses to Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City sparked increased speculation about Lopetegui’s position.

Uncertainty grew in recent days and, when West Ham canceled a scheduled news conference with Lopetegui on Wednesday to preview the upcoming FA Cup third round match against Aston Villa, confirmation of his departure was widely anticipated.

Moyes left at the end of his contract last season having led West Ham to ninth in the standings. The previous season, he ended the club’s 43-year wait for a major trophy by winning the Europa Conference League.

The appointment of Lopetegui, who had previously managed Wolverhampton in England’s top flight, brought with it expectation that he could bring more success to West Ham. But 10 defeats in 22 games in all competitions brought an end to his reign.

Most recently West Ham lost 4-1 to City, having previously been routed 5-0 by Liverpool.

Potter has been out of work since he was fired by Chelsea in 2023 after just seven months in the job. He previously managed Brighton in the Premier League.

