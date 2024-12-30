🚨 West Ham make decision on future of Julen Lopetegui

West Ham have decided to stick by Julen Lopetegui despite rising fan anger and inconsistent results, according to a report from the Telegraph.

The Hammers fell to a 5-0 home defeat against Premier League leaders Liverpool, leaving them 13th in the Premier League and on course for just 46 points this season.

With no clear style of play, the London side have suffered heavy defeat against Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal already this season.

However, the report claims that the Hammers hierarchy are going to give Lopetegui more time to turn things around at the London Stadium.

He faces a trip to Manchester City next, before a seismic FA Cup third round clash with Aston Villa.

Will he be able to steady the ship?

📸 Julian Finney - 2024 Getty Images