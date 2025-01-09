West Ham confirm Potter as new manager

Graham Potter has been without a club since he was sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 [Getty Images]

West Ham have confirmed former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter as their new manager.

The 49-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the London side, who sacked Julen Lopetegui on Wednesday after six months in charge.

Potter takes over with the Hammers 14th in the Premier League - seven points above the relegation zone - with just six league wins to their name.

It is his first managerial position since being dismissed by Chelsea in April 2023.

"I am delighted to be here. It was important to me that I waited until a job came along that I felt was right for me, and equally that I was the right fit for the club I am joining," Potter told the club's website.

"That is the feeling I have with West Ham United. My conversations with the chairman and the board have been very positive and constructive.

"We share the same values of hard work and high energy to create the solid foundations that can produce success.

"And we are on the same wavelength in terms of what is needed in the short term and then how we want to move the club forward in the medium to long term."

Potter was Chelsea's first managerial appointment following Todd Boehly's takeover, but dismissed after less than seven months in charge.

The Blues paid more than £21m in compensation to Brighton, where Potter had impressed after leading the Seagulls to Premier League finishes of 15th, 16th and ninth in a three-year spell.

Potter, who has also managed at Ostersunds FK and Swansea City, oversaw a record £323m outlay at Stamford Bridge in the 2023 January transfer window, but success did not materialise and he was sacked following an 11th defeat in 31 games.

He was also linked with the England job before Thomas Tuchel, his predecessor at Chelsea, was appointed as Gareth Southgate's successor.

In an interview with the Telegraph, Potter said club football was "more rewarding" than international management.

Potter's first assignment will be West Ham's FA Cup third-round tie at Aston Villa on Friday, before they return to Premier League action at home to Fulham on Tuesday.

More to follow.