🚨 West Ham confirm Graham Potter as Julen Lopetegui replacement

West Ham have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new head coach.

Potter replaces Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked on Wednesday following the Hammers poor first half of the season.

The Spanish tactician replaced David Moyes over the summer and despite being given a healthy transfer kitty for players such as Niclas Füllkrug, Jean-Clair Todibo and Crysencio Summerville, the east London outfit have struggled since game one.

As such, the West Ham board decided to act with Potter now coming in as the new man in charge, signing a two-and-a-half year deal ahead of taking charge for the first time in the FA Cup on Friday night.

West Ham United is delighted to welcome Graham Potter as the Club’s new Head Coach ⚒️ — West Ham United (@WestHam) January 9, 2025

Potter has been out of work since April 2023 following his ill-fated spell with Chelsea.

