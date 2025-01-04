Welsh sporting schedule impacted due to weather

The Welsh sporting schedule has been impacted by plummeting temperatures across the country.

The Met Office issued yellow and amber weather warnings for large parts of Wales over the course of the weekend - with snow and freezing rain expected to lead to "disruption to transport and some other services".

Bala Town's rearranged Cymru Premier contest with Caernarfon Town - which was initially abandoned on New Year's Eve due to poor weather conditions - was postponed on Friday night due to a frozen pitch at the Lakesiders' Maes Tegid home.

The rugby fixture list was also impacted - with Merthyr's Premiership match against Neath at The Wern on Saturday also being postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Pontypridd against Carmarthen in the Super Rygbi Cymru Trophy has also been due to an unplayable pitch.