Wells Fargo Championship 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch
With 18 holes to play, the lead is down to one.
Xander Schauffele shot 1-under 70 on Saturday, however, Rory McIlroy was three better and is within a stroke with the final round to come Sunday at the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club. Sungjae Im is at 8 under, four back of Schauffele.
The purse at the Wells Fargo Championship is $20 million with $3.6 million going to the winner. The winner will also receive 700 FedEx Cup points.
From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Wells Fargo Championship. All times listed are ET.
Sunday tee times
1st tee
Time
Players
7:55 a.m.
Eric Cole, Peter Malnati
8:05 a.m.
Matthieu Pavon, Matt Fitzpatrick
8:15 a.m.
J.T. Poston, Emiliano Grillo
8:25 a.m.
Justin Rose, Adam Hadwin
8:35 a.m.
Gary Woodland, Brian Harman
8:45 a.m.
Austin Eckroat, Sahith Theegala
8:55 a.m.
Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
9:10 a.m.
Rickie Fowler, Shane Lowry
9:20 a.m.
Kevin Tway, Brendon Todd
9:30 a.m.
Adam Schenk, Tony Finau
9:40 a.m.
Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark
9:50 a.m.
Jordan Spieth, Jake Knapp
10 a.m.
Viktor Hovland, Matt Kuchar
10:10 a.m.
Nick Taylor, Harris English
10:25 a.m.
Adam Scott, Ben Kohles
10:35 a.m.
Tom Kim, Adam Svensson
10:45 a.m.
Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge
10:55 a.m.
Will Zalatoris, Kurt Kitayama
11:05 a.m.
Patrick Rodgers, Lucas Glover
11:15 a.m.
Webb Simpson, Russell Henley
11:25 a.m.
Andrew Putnam, Nick Dunlap
11:40 a.m.
Si Woo Kim, Seamus Power
11:50 a.m.
Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes
12 p.m.
Justin Thomas, Corey Conners
12:10 p.m.
Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
12:20 p.m.
Cam Davis, Alex Noren
12:30 p.m.
Max Homa, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
12:40 p.m.
Cameron Young, Grayson Murray
12:55 p.m.
Denny McCarthy, Lee Hodges
1:05 p.m.
Stephan Jaeger, Collin Morikawa
1:15 p.m.
Byeong Hun An, Taylor Pendrith
1:25 p.m.
Jason Day, Sam Burns
1:35 p.m.
Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
1:45 p.m.
Xander Schauffele, Rory McIlroy
How to watch, listen
ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the Wells Fargo Championship on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.
Sunday, May 12
Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m
CBS: 3-6 p.m.
Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m
ESPN+: 7:15 a.m.-6 p.m