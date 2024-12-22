Welling's 22 lead Utah Valley past Weber State 64-62

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Carter Welling had 22 points in Utah Valley's 64-62 win against Weber State on Saturday night.

Welling also had six rebounds and five blocks for the Wolverines (7-6). Jackson Holcombe scored 13 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Dominick Nelson shot 4 of 8 from the field and 4 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (6-7) were led in scoring by Nigel Burris, who finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Blaise Threatt added 16 points and six steals for Weber State. Vasilije Vucinic also had 13 points.

Welling grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled but missed both free throws with 18 seconds and Threatt grabbed the rebound. The Utah Valley defense swarmed until Threatt missed a potential winning contested 3-point heave as time expired.

