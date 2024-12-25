“Weight of the world on his shoulders” – Collymore on why Marcus Rashford must leave Man United

It would appear that Marcus Rashford’s time at Man United is slowly but surely coming to an end, and former professional turned outspoken pundit, Stan Collymore, has suggested that it’s not before time.

Ruben Amorim has been clear as to why he’s dropped Marcus Rashford from his recent Man United line-ups, and given how poor the winger’s form has been, it’s hard to argue with the Portuguese’s reading of the situation.

Just 18 months or so ago, Rashford was one of the form players in the Premier League as he enjoyed a sparkling campaign under former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Marcus Rashford must leave Man United says Collymore

However, since then the player hasn’t come close to hitting those heady heights. Stan Collymore believes he knows the reason why, and what the solution to Rashford’s problems will be.

“Marcus Rashford should leave Manchester United. I’ve been saying it for probably a couple of years now, and he should either go abroad or to a progressive Premier League club,” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

Ruben Amorim interacts with Alejandro Garnacho as team mates Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot look on during the Premier League match between Ipswich Town and Manchester United on November 24, 2024 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

“Would that be a West Ham or a Brighton or would it even be a Bournemouth? Would the Cherries go for a big fish and see if he could go to a smaller pond and just enjoy his football on the south coast? That isn’t so ridiculous – but would they be able to afford him?

“I think there will be takers for Rashford whether that be from Germany or Italy, but I’m not so sure about Spain.

“He just needs to enjoy the game and love the game again, and I wonder if for the past five or six years whether he actually ever has. He always looks as if he’s carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders.

“For me, it’s really simple. Either go to a wild card in terms of a Bournemouth, or head abroad to somewhere like Napoli or AC Milan.”

Marcus Rashford’s wages will be a stumbling block

The stumbling block is going to be Rashford’s wages of course. According to Capology, the 27-year-old earns a whopping £300k per week, putting him level with captain, Bruno Fernandes, and only behind Casemiro (£350k per week) in the pecking order.

That will almost certainly be beyond the Premier League clubs that Collymore has mentioned, and may even be too much for the likes of Milan and Napoli.

In the end, United may have to accept that they’ll lose a ton of money on a player who, whilst he didn’t cost them a penny, has ended up becoming a liability.