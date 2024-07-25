Jul 21, 2024; Ayrshire, SCT; Billy Horschel plays his shot from the 12th tee during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Troon. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

BLAINE, Minn. – Billy Horschel has withdrawn from the 3M Open on Thursday ahead of his tee time. Horschel, who finished tied for second last week at the British Open, cited illness.

“It was unfortunate,” he said in a statement on Thursday morning. “I wasn't feeling great late last night and took some medicine. Woke up, had decent sleep but woke up and just have a fever, body is just not wanting to respond, every muscle feels like it's locked up. Tried to do a little warmup in the gym, just didn't respond. Tried to go out to the golf course and hit some balls, body's just not wanting to cooperate.”

Horschel was one of the first players to arrive on the driving range on Tuesday and he talked about how he wanted to “get back on the horse,” this week and chase winning for the ninth time on the PGA Tour.

Horschel was expected to tee off at 1:53 p.m. ET. He was replaced in the field by alternate Adam Long.

“Disappointing,” Horschel reiterated. “I was looking forward to playing here at 3M. Played here last year, had a good finish. The event is well run by 3M and Tracy and Hollis, so very disappointed not to be able to play here after coming off a really great finish last week.”

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: A week after British Open close call, Billy Horschel withdraws from 2024 3M Open